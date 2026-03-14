"More Than An Hour For 6.5 km": Bengaluru Man Highlights City's Traffic Chaos

A Bengaluru resident has captured the attention of social media users by highlighting the commuting struggles within the city. Pankaj Huria shared a video on Instagram showing himself stuck in traffic, illustrating the painfully slow pace of his journey to work.

In the video, Huria explains that he left his home for the office, a distance of just 6.5 kilometers, at 9:15 am. Despite spending over half an hour on the road, his vehicle had barely moved due to the heavy traffic.

He then pans the camera to his car's infotainment screen, which is running Google Maps. The screen indicates that he still has approximately 4.4 kilometers left to cover, with an estimated arrival time of 10:16 am. This implies that completing the short distance of 6.5 kilometers could take over an hour.

Watch Video Here:

Expressing his frustration, Huria remarks that taking over an hour to travel a mere 6.5 kilometers is a common occurrence in Bengaluru, and that this is the harsh reality of the city.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were shocked after seeing the video. One user commented, "Reality of borewell road."

Another user noted, "It takes 1.5 hours to cover 6 kilometers.

"Same in Pune," added a third user.