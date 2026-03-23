Woman's Two-Week Walking Experiment From Office To Home Highlights Bengaluru Traffic Challenges

In a city known for heavy traffic and long travel times, a simple personal experiment by a Bengaluru woman has caught the attention of social media users and sparked discussion about daily commuting habits.

In a city known for its heavy traffic and long commute times, a simple personal experiment by a Bengaluru woman is capturing attention on social media and sparking conversations about everyday commuting habits.

Silpa, a resident of Bengaluru, made headlines when she shared that, for two weeks, she walked home from her office every evening-a departure from her usual routine of navigating the city's traffic using standard modes of transport. She documented this journey by posting a video on Instagram, in which she recounted her experiences during this period.

In a voiceover accompanying the video, she explained that she had decided to walk from her office to her home every day for the past two weeks in Bengaluru, although Google Maps estimated the journey to take 38 minutes over a distance of 2.7 kilometres, it turned out to be longer, and after two weeks she found that the advantages included having much better energy and easily meeting her step counts, while the downside was that she ended up spending 840 rupees on coconut water.

Watch Video Here:

Through her post, Silpa also encouraged others to consider walking if their workplace is located close to their home.

In the video's caption, she wrote, "Evening walk > Bengaluru Traffic. Take that evening walk from your office. ( If you live nearby)"

Social Media Reaction

Her experience resonated with many, as numerous users agreed with the idea of avoiding Bengaluru's traffic.

One user commented, "Hats off on doing something healthy and not just sitting in traffic."

Another user noted, "At least you saved thousands and yourself from potential health disasters!"