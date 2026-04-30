'It's Chaos': Bengaluru Resident's Rant Viral After Rain Leads To Traffic Jams, Power Cuts

A social media post by a Bengaluru resident has triggered an intense debate about the city's poor infrastructure that was exposed after a day of rain. The resident highlighted that the happiness of rain after enduring the heatwave soon turned into frustration as streets were clogged and traffic jams choked up the city, in addition to the power cuts, which made staying at home painful.

"It usually takes around 10-15 minutes for me to reach home from the office, but it took 70-80 minutes today. The roads were completely packed, everyone was in a hurry, people coming from left and right, everyone honking in-short, complete chaos," the user said in a Reddit post.

"The cherry on top was the cab drivers and delivery partners. Cab drivers always have to go first, and the delivery partners don't follow any rules, they will drive on the wrong side, over the footpath, and literally take any wrong turns."

The absence of traffic cops to manage the traffic aggravated the situation, while power cuts in the aftermath added to the resident's misery.

"After all this struggle, you reach home and see there is no electricity for hours. After Bescom, it's Airtel, there's no use of Wi-Fi power backup because one drop of rain and it will stop working," they said.

"In my 10 years in this career, I have seen so many things change on the tech side, and now we have AI, which is replacing humans. However, we still haven't been able to solve this traffic issue. It's 2026, and we still can't solve this bare minimum issue. I'm really not sure where our tax money is going, and it's not even just a Bangalore issue, but India-wide problem."

Check the Viral Post Here:

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'I Am Feeling The Same'

As the post gained traction, social media users shared similar ordeals they had to go through after the rain, as the commute took longer than usual, while basements were submerged in water.

"Silicon Valley of India and infrastructure worse than a Tier 3 city. When are people going to start protesting?" said one user, while another added: "It took me 1h 20 mins instead of the usual 20 mins, and the prices of Uber and Namma Yatri wtf? I paid Rs 770 instead of Rs 200."

A third commented: "Entire basement submerged within minutes when a sudden rush of water overflowed into our building. Expensive cars and bikes are all submerged now and the water is still there. Got external pumps to pump it out now and they're saying it'll take all night to pump out the water."

A fourth said: "Yes yes yes! This is exactly what I am also feeling right now. I have turned on a hand fan and sitting. The repercussions of this are major power cuts, and you can't even enjoy the coolness of this weather since you can't even turn on the fan cos of these power cuts."