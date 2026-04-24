Foreigner Questions Bengaluru's "Chaotic" Image, Says Streets Are Surprisingly Calm

Bengaluru's busy roads and heavy traffic are often seen as signs of chaos, especially on social media. Many people describe the city as crowded and overwhelming. However, a foreign visitor has now shared a different view, suggesting that the reality may not always match this perception.

In an Instagram video titled "Is Bangalore really chaotic?", Len Cook showed a street scene from the city. He pointed out that, despite the usual reputation, the area did not appear disorderly. People were seen moving calmly, even though there was regular activity around.

He said that the idea of the city being constantly chaotic, crowded, and overwhelming does not always reflect reality. He added that the video was taken in a random part of Bengaluru at a random time, and the scene did not look chaotic.

Cook noted that even in a fairly busy area with shops, pedestrians, and traffic, the surroundings seemed calm. He explained that not every moment in the city feels hectic, and busy streets can still appear peaceful.

Watch Video Here:

Social Media Reaction

The video has drawn mixed reactions from viewers online, with people sharing different opinions on the city's traffic and overall environment.

One user commented, "Amazing sir, that you are exploring my Hometown Bengaluru."

Another user noted, "Happy that you are in Bengaluru."