'Is Bengaluru Chaotic?': Foreigner 'Busts Myth' About India's IT Capital

Driven by rapid urbanisation and a booming IT industry, Bengaluru has emerged as the top destination for techies in the country. While the city's meteoric rise has led to complaints about crippling traffic and lagging public transport, not everyone sees it as a lost cause. One foreign visitor recently countered the city's critics, arguing that Bengaluru is far from the 'chaotic mess' it is often portrayed on social media.

In an Instagram video titled "Is Bangalore really chaotic?", the user named Len Cook shared a glimpse of a bustling Bengaluru street. Contrary to the city's reputation, Cook noted a distinct lack of mess or disorder, observing that residents navigate the busy environment as calmly and normally as people in any other global city.

"Myth no.2: Chaos, it is constantly chaotic, crowded and insane all the time," said Cook, adding: "Again, random part of Bengaluru, random part of the day. Does this look like an absolute chaotic mess right now? No. And this is a fairly busy street as far as businesses, people, and everything else," said Cook.

Cook, who sold his belongings to restart his life in India, as per his Instagram bio, added that not every moment in the city was chaos.

"Myth busted: This isn't chaos. Even busy streets can be surprisingly calm. Not every moment is pure madness," Cook captioned the video.

Check The Clip Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users highlighted that despite its problems, Bengaluru was one of the better cities to live and work in.

"Thanks, man! Some places are even calmer at certain times of the day. You should definitely check them out," said one user while another added: "Amazing Sir. Thankyou for exploring my hometown Bengaluru."

A third explained: "Bangalore happens to have one vehicle per person. Almost. It's been adding nearly 5,00,000 people every year since the last 20-odd years. No city in the world has grown this fast. There's always going to be increased entropy if there's a lot of activity in a small place!"