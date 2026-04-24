Annu Kapoor Says, "Om Puri Betrayed My Sister, Ruined Her Life"

Annu Kapoor, during a recent conversation, opened up about his dynamics with late actor Om Puri. He admired him as one of the finest actors but also accused him of “ruining” his sister's life.

Annu Kapoor's sister, Seema Kapoor, was briefly married to Om Puri. Their marriage fell apart within a few months after Seema discovered that Om Puri had cheated on her. The estranged couple later reconnected when Om Puri was in the final years of his life.

“He Betrayed My Sister, Ruined Her Life”

“Om Puri was a phenomenal actor. There was no great actor like him, but that is a different matter. He became someone's husband, and after becoming someone's husband, he betrayed a woman, and that is where things went wrong, and I am that woman's brother,” Annu Kapoor said, recalling his love‑hate relationship with the late actor in a conversation with Siddharth Kanan.

“He would have gone 10 years earlier, it was my sister who took care of him. When your body became weak and fragile, then you came back. I was also angry and upset with my sister,” Kapoor added.

He said he has buried the past and moved on.

“Today, Om Puri saab is not there, his son is there. Even today, I pray to God for his son and for his ex‑wife Nandita. I have no enmity towards anyone, but there is regret that my sister Seema Kapoor's life was ruined, she has no support,” Kapoor continued.

“If I start telling those stories, it will become messy, because the brother inside me will come out. Om Puri was also very scared of me, because I speak bluntly. I am not afraid. I was helpless, I could not do anything,” he added.

When Seema Kapoor Shared That Om Puri Cheated On Her

Last year, Seema Kapoor appeared on Siddharth Kanan's show and nararted in details what she went through when she was three-month pregnant and discovered her then-husband's adultery.

"Everything was going fine after our marriage, but that movie turned my life upside down... My good friend Renu Saluja, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's first wife, knew about the affair. But she and Sudhir Mishra and everyone else chalked it down to a phase. They felt that he'd get back to normal after the film. I found out about the affair much later, when I was in Delhi. He called me up and told me that he was seeing someone else, and my friends said that he was just seeking attention," reminsced Seema Kapoor.

Seema Kapoor shared Om Puri met Nandita Puri (a journalist) while working on City of Joy. Many of her close friends knew about their affair but they kept her in the dark.

Om Puri was serious about wanting a divorce while Seema wanted to save the marriage as she was pregnant back then.

Seema Kapoor couldn't bear the emotional torture and decided to leave his house. She was three-month pregnant then: "But things became overwhelming; Puri sahab would drink too much, and Nandita would make a scene. One night, I decided to leave. I was three months pregnant."

Things reached at a state when Annu Kapoor wanted to drag Om Puri to court. Seema Kapoor got Rs 6 lakh as alimony but refused the Rs 25,000 the actor sent after their child died.

"Forget consoling me. He sent Rs 25,000 via his secretary. I turned it down, and his secretary told me, 'This ego is what is destroying you'. But what he thought was ego was just self-respect," recalled Seema Kapoor.

In 1993, Om Puri married journalist Nandita Puri and they had a son named Ishaan. Om Puri died in 2017. During his final years, he called up Seema Kapoor and apologised.