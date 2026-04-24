"Kabhi India Aa Ke Dekho": Iran's "Cultural Detox" Jibe At Trump Over "Hell-Hole" Remark

Iran has mocked US President Donald Trump after he shared a social media post referring to India and China as "hellholes" while calling for changes in America's birthright citizenship laws.

Taking to X, Iran's Consulate General in Mumbai shared a video documenting Maharashtra's rich cultural and geographical heritage and claimed a trip to the state could be a 'cultural detox' for Trump.

"Maybe someone should book a one-way cultural detox for Mr Trump, it might just reduce the random bakwaas," the consulate wrote in the post.

"Kabhi India aa ke dekho, phir bolna," it added.

Maybe someone should book a one-way cultural detox for Mr. #Trump, it might just reduce the random bakwaas 😏



Kabhi #India aa ke dekho, phir bolna. pic.twitter.com/kkocLZ31XX — Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) April 23, 2026

The 'Hell-Hole' Row

The controversy erupted after Trump reposted American political commentator and radio host Michael Savage's podcast, where he referred to India, China and other nations as "hell-holes". In his racist rant calling for changes in the United States' birthright citizenship law, Savage alleged that people from the two Asian nations come to the US to "drop a baby in the ninth month", and the law turns them into "instant" US citizens.

India condemned the remarks, calling them “uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste". Without directly mentioning Trump, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement said the remarks "certainly do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship, which has long been based on mutual respect and shared interests."

"We have seen the comments, as also the subsequent statement issued by the US embassy in response. The remarks are obviously uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste. They certainly do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship, which has long been based on mutual respect and shared interests," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Later, in a damage-control move, the US embassy released a statement saying Trump believes India is a "great" country led by a "good friend of mine at the top".