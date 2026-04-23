"China, India Or Some Other Hell-Hole...": Trump Reposts Anti-India Rant Over Birthright Citizenship

US President Donald Trump has reposted a letter by American radio host Michael Savage, which referred to India, China and other nations as "hell-holes". In his racist rant calling for changes in the United States' birthright citizenship law, Savage claimed people from the two Asian nations come to the US to "drop a baby in the ninth month", and the law turns them into "instant" US citizens.

Through the lengthy note, Savage was reacting to arguments in the US Supreme Court on birthright citizenship. He attacked the idea of automatic citizenship for children born in the US to non-citizens, calling for a national referendum instead of leaving it to the courts.

"A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring in their entire family from China, or India, or some other hell-hole on the planet," he wrote in the letter.

The letter also describes Indian and Chinese immigrants as "gangsters with laptops" who have "stepped on our flag".

"They've done more damage to this nation than all the mafia families put together. In my unhumble opinion. Gangsters with laptops. They've robbed us blind, treated us like second-class citizens, let the trud world triumph, stepped on our flag, et cetera," he wrote.

Savage alleged the current system is being exploited through "birth tourism" and welfare abuse and argued that the US Constitution is outdated in the context of modern migration.

"The Constitution was written before air travel, needless to say before television, before the internet, before radio, and you could say, how relevant are some of these arguments when people are coming here by airplane in the ninth month of their pregnancy," he wrote.

Trump reported Savage's racist rant on his Truth Social platform a day after he made false claims that "no country in the world" offers birthright citizenship other than the United States during an interview with CNBC.

In reality, about three dozen countries provide automatic citizenship to people born on their soil, including US neighbours Canada and Mexico and the majority of South American countries.