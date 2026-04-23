37-Year-Old Divorced IITian Wants 'Young Virgin Brahmin Bride', Internet Slams Double Standards

A viral post by matchmaker and dating coach Oendrila Kapoor has ignited a fierce online debate after she revealed the demands of a 37-year-old divorced IIT graduate seeking a bride with "no past".

Despite his own divorce, the man reportedly insisted on 'marrying a woman under 30, from the Brahmin community, who had never been in a relationship and was a virgin'.

What The Matchmaker Revealed

According to Kapoor, the man presented himself as a highly accomplished professional, working as a director at a billion-dollar company. But his expectations quickly raised red flags.

"He wants somebody under 30, never been married, never even been in a relationship, and preferably with zero body count," she recalled in the post.

When Kapoor questioned the practicality and fairness of such demands, she said he remained completely serious, insisting there was a "reason" behind them.

'Research' And A 'Double Standard'

The man attempted to justify his criteria by citing unspecified "research" suggesting that women with more past partners are more likely to be unfaithful.

Kapoor pushed back, asking whether the same logic applied to him as a divorced man.

His response: "No, that's not a fair comparison."

In a more pointed exchange shared later, he reportedly added, "Because I'm a man," highlighting what many online interpreted as a stark double standard.

Kapoor then also challenged the realism of his expectations.

She pointed out that a woman fitting his criteria would likely come from a conservative background - one that may not accept a 37-year-old divorcee.

The man, however, claimed he was already receiving such proposals on Shaadi.com, but wanted external verification due to concerns about scams.

Matchmaker Refuses Client

Unconvinced, Kapoor declined to onboard him.

"I don't think the scams are happening with you. I think you are the one who's going to scam these women with your orthodox, patriarchal mindset," she told him.

She later clarified that there is a difference between personal preference and blatant hypocrisy - arguing that the man wasn't seeking compatibility, but control over a partner's past.

Internet Reacts: 'The Audacity Is Astounding'

The post quickly went viral, with reactions pouring in across social media.

Many users criticised the man's expectations as unrealistic and sexist:

"Man and their audacity," one user commented

"The audacity is astounding," said another

"So now we know why he is divorced," a user commented.

"Divorced people should look for other divorced people, period," other comment said.

Some comments were more blunt, "We don't want an expired man."

Others shared personal experiences of similar proposals, with one user recounting rejecting a divorced man whose family blamed his ex-wife entirely.

A Divided Debate

Not all responses were critical. A minority (men) defended the man's right to personal preferences:

"There is a difference between being divorced and having a body count... that's what he is saying," said one comment.

Kapoor's post struck a nerve precisely because it sits at the intersection of privilege, patriarchy and evolving relationship norms in urban India.