Viral Video: Meghalaya Wedding Sees Bride And Groom Vroom In On Bikes

Weddings are often known for their grand entrances, elaborate baraats and age-old traditions. Every once in a while, however, a couple chooses to do things a little differently and instantly captures everyone's attention. At a recent wedding in Meghalaya, the bride and groom made a stylish entry riding on bikes.

In a video shared on X, the groom is seen arriving first on a two-wheeler in a sharp suit. He is followed by the bride, who makes a surprising appearance on another bike. She is seen dressed in a chic pantsuit paired with a veil. The groomsmen follow close behind, each riding his own bike.

Watch the video here:

A video from a wedding in Meghalaya is grabbing attention online.



The groom arrived first on a two wheeler, dressed in a sharp suit. Moments later, the bride followed on another bike, wearing a stylish pantsuit paired with a veil. pic.twitter.com/9fL9dWa25Z — From the Hills of Nagaland. (@Nagaland_India) April 23, 2026



The video went viral on X in no time, with Internet users sharing their thoughts in the comments section. One user wrote, "Creative couple."

Creative couple — kranthi (@kranthi75321) April 23, 2026

Another added, "Beautiful sir. Thank you for sharing."

Beautiful sir.Thank you for sharing — BeautyVlogOnX (@beautyvlogonX) April 23, 2026

Someone else commented, "That is Meghalaya for you. That is The North East for You. I enjoyed every bit of my stint in Garo and Khasi Hills."

That is Meghalaya for You



That is The North East for You



I Enjoyed every bit of my stint in Garo and Khasi Hills❤️❤️❤️ — ???????? Capt. Mohit Joshi (@imjosh007) April 24, 2026

A viewer expressed, "May both live happily till the end of time. Happy marriage to the couple. Thank god. That there was no uncle or Aunty saying no, this is not our tradition or it is against our culture, etc."

May both live happily till end of time.



Happy marriage to couple.



Thank god.

That there was no uncle or Aunty saying..

Noo this is not our tradition or it is against our culture, etc. — NA (@a_nekul) April 23, 2026

"Uniqueness is the beauty of Northeast," read a comment.

Uniqueness is the beauty of Northeast ???? — Exploring_Unseen_Within???????? (@travellwithamit) April 24, 2026

The couple not only created a memorable moment for themselves but also redefined wedding goals for a new generation. What do you think about their entry?