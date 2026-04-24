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Viral Video: Meghalaya Wedding Sees Bride And Groom Vroom In On Bikes

In a viral video, the groom is seen arriving first on a two-wheeler in a sharp suit. He is followed by the bride, who makes a surprising appearance on another bike

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Viral Video: Meghalaya Wedding Sees Bride And Groom Vroom In On Bikes
The video went viral on X with more than 125.6K views. Photo: X
  • Bride and groom made a stylish entrance on bikes at Meghalaya wedding
  • Groom arrived first on a bike wearing a sharp suit
  • Bride followed on a bike in a chic pantsuit with a veil
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Weddings are often known for their grand entrances, elaborate baraats and age-old traditions. Every once in a while, however, a couple chooses to do things a little differently and instantly captures everyone's attention. At a recent wedding in Meghalaya, the bride and groom made a stylish entry riding on bikes. 

In a video shared on X, the groom is seen arriving first on a two-wheeler in a sharp suit. He is followed by the bride, who makes a surprising appearance on another bike. She is seen dressed in a chic pantsuit paired with a veil. The groomsmen follow close behind, each riding his own bike.

Watch the video here: 


The video went viral on X in no time, with Internet users sharing their thoughts in the comments section. One user wrote, "Creative couple." 

Another added, "Beautiful sir. Thank you for sharing."

Someone else commented, "That is Meghalaya for you. That is The North East for You. I enjoyed every bit of my stint in Garo and Khasi Hills." 

A viewer expressed, "May both live happily till the end of time. Happy marriage to the couple. Thank god. That there was no uncle or Aunty saying no, this is not our tradition or it is against our culture, etc."

"Uniqueness is the beauty of Northeast," read a comment. 

The couple not only created a memorable moment for themselves but also redefined wedding goals for a new generation. What do you think about their entry?

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