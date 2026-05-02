Long Weekend Rush Clogs Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway, Viral Video Shows Bumper-To-Bumper Traffic

Long weekends often bring a chance for people to travel and relax, but they can also lead to heavy traffic on major roads. A recent viral video has highlighted this situation, showing how quickly highways can become crowded when many people leave the city at the same time.

A video capturing heavy traffic on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway during the long weekend has sparked widespread discussion online. As many residents left the city between May 1 and 3, roads leading to popular travel destinations were filled with long lines of vehicles moving very slowly, almost bumper to bumper.

Social media posts indicated a common trend seen during extended weekends. A large number of Bengaluru residents appeared to have planned trips to nearby hill stations and tourist destinations, leading to increased pressure on highways.

Watch Video Here:

Half Bangalore will be in Chikmagalur - Sakleshpura



Other half will be in Mysuru - Kodagu



Meanwhile I'll enjoy the traffic free roads and crowd free places. Happy long weekend to everyone 🙌 https://t.co/0wKsSQb8Ip — Abhi (@_Avykt) May 1, 2026

One widely shared post stated that half of Bengaluru would likely travel towards Chikmagalur and Sakleshpur, while the other half would head to Mysuru and Kodagu. It also mentioned that those who chose to stay in the city could enjoy traffic-free roads and less crowded places, while wishing everyone a happy long weekend.

The video circulating online shows a long stretch of vehicles lined up closely together, clearly showing the extent of the traffic. The situation reflects how highways can become overwhelmed when a large number of people travel at the same time during holidays.