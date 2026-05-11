Man Travels 12 Km In 30 Minutes In Hyderabad, Says 'Bengaluru Brain Can't Comprehend It'

A Bengaluru man's comparison between traffic conditions in Hyderabad and Bengaluru has gone viral on social media, with many users joining the discussion about road infrastructure and daily commuting in the two cities. The discussion began after Archie Sengupta shared his experience from Hyderabad on X. He said he was surprised by how quickly he was able to travel a distance of 12 kilometres in the city.

Sengupta wrote that he was currently in Hyderabad and his "Bangalore brain" could not understand how he travelled 12 km in 30 minutes. He added that in Bengaluru, covering even 1 km can sometimes take 30 minutes and said the infrastructure in Hyderabad is really good.

Check Out The Post Here:

i'm in hyd right now, and my bangalore brain can't comprehend that i traveled 12 km in 30 minutes. in blr, 30 minutes is more like 1 km. the infrastructure is really good. — Archie Sengupta (@archiexzzz) May 10, 2026

Social Media Reaction

His post soon gained attention online, with several social media users agreeing that Hyderabad's roads and flyovers make travelling easier in many parts of the city.

Others used the viral post to point out Bengaluru's long-standing traffic problems, where even short journeys often become time-consuming because of congestion.

One user commented, "I live in Hyderabad and I travel 50 kelometres in 45-55 minutes when I start from my office at 6:00 pm."

Another user noted, "Come to Lucknow and you can go 12 km in 20 minutes."