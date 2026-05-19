Bengaluru Man Stuck In Traffic For Over 3 Hours, Says Walking Was Just As Fast

A Bengaluru resident's frustrating commute has drawn attention online, highlighting the ongoing issue of heavy traffic in the city. A man from Bengaluru, Varun Rangarajan, shared his experience of being stuck in traffic on the city's Outer Ring Road (ORR), and his post quickly went viral on social media.

He stated that he left Bellandur at 5:17 pm but was still stuck in traffic hours later. His post was shared at 8:52 pm, indicating that he had already spent more than three hours on the road.

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Rangarajan explained that it took him nearly one and a half hours to travel from Kalyan Nagar to Manyata Tech Park, a distance of only 2 to 3 kilometres. He also mentioned that there was not a single traffic police personnel visible during his journey.

He added that, according to Google Maps, walking would have taken almost the same amount of time as travelling by vehicle.

In his post on X, Rangarajan said that he had left Bellandur at 5:17 pm and was still stuck on the Outer Ring Road. He also mentioned that Google Maps indicated he could have reached home in nearly the same time if he had walked.