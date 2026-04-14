<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 26: Fourth Monday Report Card Of Ranveer Singh Film

Ranveer Singh's Lyari saga Dhurandhar: The Revenge nears four weeks at the box office. The film's domestic collections stand at ₹1,088.62 crore (net) and ₹1,303.37 crore (gross).

Overseas, it collected ₹0.75 crore on Day 26, taking the total overseas gross to ₹415.25 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross to ₹1,718.62 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Breaking Down the Numbers

On fourth Monday, the film minted ₹5.20 crore at the domestic ticket window.

In week one, it collected a whopping ₹674.17 crore.

Numbers fell drastically in week 2, minting ₹263.65 crore domestically.

In the third week, it minted ₹110.60 crore.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge started its journey with ₹102.55 crore on March 19. Throughout the first week, collections ranged between ₹40 crore and ₹60 crore before entering the second weekend. Numbers hovered between ₹20-30 crore in the second week. In the third week, they dropped to single digits for two consecutive days before rising. From paid previews on March 18, the film minted ₹43 crore.

Highest-Grossing Indian Film Without Gulf and China

Dhurandhar: The Revenge's immediate competitors were Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 in this market. While Pushpa 2's collections stand at ₹1,685+ crore and Baahubali 2 at ₹1,615+ crore, Dhurandhar: The Revenge emerged as the top earner without contributions from China and Gulf countries.

"Indian blockbusters have relied on Gulf countries for consistent NRI footfall. China, though not a regular market for Indian films, can boost collections to extraordinary levels. Films like Dangal and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion significantly benefited from these regions. However, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has rewritten that narrative by achieving record-breaking numbers purely on the strength of its core markets and widespread audience acceptance," reported Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language. The new installment surpassed its predecessor's lifetime haul within 11 days.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this edition.