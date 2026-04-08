<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Total Collection Till April 8: Next Stop For Ranveer Singh Film - Rs 1,650 Crore

Ranveer Singh's Lyari Saga, Dhurandhar 2, is slow but steady at the box office after 20 days. After 20 days, the domestic (net) collection of the Ranveer Singh film stands at ₹1,033.37 crore, while the gross stands at ₹1,237.21 crore in India, as per Sacnilk.

Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹4.00 crore on Day 20, taking its total overseas gross to ₹404.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross to ₹1,641.21 crore.

Breaking Down the Numbers

On Tuesday, Dhurandhar 2 minted ₹10.10 crore-somewhat similar to Monday's numbers.

In Week 1, Dhurandhar 2 minted a whopping ₹674.17 crore.

Numbers fell drastically in Week 2, minting ₹263.65 crore in the domestic market.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar 2 started its box office journey with ₹102.55 crore on March 19.

Throughout the first week, collections ranged between ₹40 crore and ₹60 crore before stepping into the second weekend.

Numbers hovered between ₹20-30 crore in the second week.

From paid previews on March 18, the film minted ₹43 crore.

Ranveer Singh's film fell two days short in the race to mint ₹1,000 crore (net) in all languages, compared to Pushpa 2.

Dhurandhar 2 became the second-highest net grosser after Pushpa 2.

While Pushpa 2 minted Rs 1,000 crore (net) in 16 days, Dhurandhar 2 achieved the feat in 18 days.

Tracing its stellar run at the box office, Sacnilk reported: "What makes this run even more remarkable is its pan-India performance. The dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu, though contributing smaller shares, have helped push the overall total past the 1,000 crore net landmark. Even though the Hindi version alone is expected to breach this mark in the coming days."

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, which set the benchmark of minting crores in record days, collected ₹1,030.40 crore (net) in India in a month.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language. The new film surpassed the lifetime haul of Dhurandhar within 11 days.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.