Bhagyashree On Playing Mother To 10 Years Younger Riteish Deshmukh In <i>Raja Shivaji</i>: 'They Had To Make Me Look Older'

Bhagyashree has addressed the conversation around her playing the mother of Riteish Deshmukh in Raja Shivaji, despite there being only a 10-year age gap between the two actors.

In an exclusive interview with Zoom, Bhagyashree explained why saying yes to the role was never a difficult decision for her.

She said, "When you get to play a role that you have grown up hearing stories about, there is no question to say no. Besides, Jijau was a young mother. In fact, Santosh Sivan sir called me up to say, 'Sorry, I had to make you look older with camera work, still look so youthful'. Now that is a compliment I will hold close to my heart. After all, he is the maestro cinematographer, Santosh Sivan."

The actress made it clear that for her, portraying Rajmata Jijabai was about honouring a legendary historical figure rather than focusing on the age difference between her and her co-star.

About Raja Shivaji

Released on May 1, Raja Shivaji features an impressive ensemble cast. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh in the titular role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with Sanjay Dutt portraying Afzal Khan. Abhishek Bachchan plays Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale, while Vidya Balan essays the role of Khadija Sultana.

Genelia D'Souza appears as Saibai, Bhagyashree takes on the role of Jijabai, and Fardeen Khan is seen as Shah Jahan. The film also includes notable performances by Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Amole Gupte, and Boman Irani.

Adding to the excitement, there is also a special appearance by Salman Khan.

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