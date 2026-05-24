After Jasprit Bumrah Mix-Up, Ram Charan Accidentally Calls Bhopal Crowd 'Bihar <i>Ke Log</i>' At <i>Peddi</i> Event

Ram Charan's Peddi music launch in Bhopal was meant to be all about high energy, big reveals, and fan celebrations - and it definitely delivered that. But amid the cheers and excitement, the actor also ended up serving two unintentionally hilarious moments that have now sent social media into overdrive.

Earlier in the day, the actor had already gone viral for mistakenly calling Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah a "footballer." Now, another clip from the event has surfaced online, showing Ram Charan accidentally referring to the people of Bhopal as "Bihar ke log," leaving fans amused and the internet flooded with memes.

Ram Charan Apologises To Jasprit Bumrah

The Peddi actor attended the grand music launch on Saturday (May 23) alongside composer AR Rahman, co-star Janhvi Kapoor, and other members of the cast and crew.

During a rapid-fire segment on stage, Ram thanked Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah for "taking football so ahead," instantly triggering laughter and confusion online.

Soon after, Ram took to his X handle and addressed the Bumrah confusion with a heartfelt apology. He wrote, "Uff... I'm genuinely so forgetful with names sometimes. Apologies to @Jaspritbumrah93 Ji for the mix-up - it was a genuine human error in the middle of all the excitement and the crowd. I truly respect you and I am a huge fan of your game. You make every Indian feel proud when you consistently put batsmen on back foot."

About Peddi

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is slated to hit theatres on June 4.

Apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

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