Sudhanshu Pandey Takes An Indirect Dig At Sunita Ahuja For Being Abusive On <i>Lock Upp</i>: "What Kind Of An Example Are We Setting?"

Reality TV programmes and OTT platforms should not glorify abusive language, actor Sudhanshu Pandey has said, adding the trend is setting a dangerous example, and it may have serious consequences for society.

Known for his roles as Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa and Baldev in Do Dil Ek Jaan, the actor shared his views during a live session on social media, where he expressed concern over the kind of content gaining popularity on digital platforms.

Questioning the changing preferences of audiences, Sudhanshu said he finds many viral trends “cringe-worthy” and believes they reflect a worrying shift in societal values.

Sudhanshu said, “What is happening to our country? People on Instagram have started liking such things that I find cringe-worthy. Many such things are becoming popular. Is our country's mentality changing so much?

“I won't say only the new generation has changed. Maybe the previous generations or the last two generations have also changed a lot because people like things that I think are very harmful for our society,” Sudhanshu said.

The actor said that although he does not regularly watch reality shows, he recently came across clips from an OTT reality series that left him shocked.

“I see that some notorious people only come to make noise, to insult others, to abuse others. Recently, I saw some clippings of a reality show on an OTT channel. Everyone was openly abusing each other."

“Sometimes I am surprised that nowadays girls are abusing more than necessary, even more than boys. I feel the cool quotient has been completely misunderstood,” he said.

Without naming anyone, Sudhanshu also referred to the participation of a senior entertainment industry personality and his wife in such shows, saying even established figures are openly using abusive language on screen.

“I have seen that although the wife of a very senior actor is a star in the industry, who is a part of the show as well, she is also openly abusing others. What kind of example are we setting for the world? We have grown up, we have become seniors. If we cannot set a good example for the younger generation, then what are we doing?” he questioned.

Expressing disappointment over the growing trend, the actor said normalising insults and abusive language in the name of entertainment reflects poorly on society.

“I feel that we are becoming a burden on this earth, because if abusing others and insulting people has become the only way to showcase yourself, then I feel, as a society, we are completely ruined,” he said.

Sudhanshu also linked the acceptance of such behaviour to the rise in hate and violence, emphasising that words have the power to influence people's lives.

“Words have a lot of power. Words have energy. Your two words can change someone's life. We should always try to speak positively and responsibly because our words carry energy,” he said.

Appealing directly to broadcasters and streaming platforms, the actor urged them to stop promoting abusive behaviour merely to boost viewership.

“I would like to request television channels and OTT platforms to stop creating such content in the name of reality shows. Today, all they seem to want are numbers. To get those numbers, they are creating such content and even big stars are hosting these shows and supporting people who do nothing except abuse and insult others. I hope it made sense and you all definitely think about it and decide what I said and what change we need to bring in society,” Sudhanshu concluded.