<i>Boogie Woogie</i> Judge Jaaved Jaaferi Takes A Dig At Dance Reality Shows Today: "They All Look The Same"

Jaaved Jaaferi, who was part of two renowned TV reality shows, including Boogie Woogie and Takeshi's Castle, recently expressed his disappointment over today's dance reality shows.

What Jaaved Jaaferi Said

Jaaved Jaaferi has spoken out about the current state of dance reality television in India. The actor says he is disappointed with the dance shows airing today, telling The Times of India that many of them feel the same despite having different formats.

He told the media portal, "They all look the same. While the formats evolve, the core presentation rarely does. There's great talent around but when it comes to the shows, nothing really stands out."

"Today, dancers watch everything online and pick up styles from all over the world. We did not have the kind of exposure back then. Our show (Boogie Woogie) was original. It wasn't copied. If it ever comes back, it has to be version 2, different and fresh," added Jaaved.

About Jaaved Jaaferi's Boogie Woogie

The actor served as a judge on Boogie Woogie and was the narrator for Takeshi's Castle, roles that won him a large fan following.

Boogie Woogie was a trailblazer in Indian television talent shows, running from 1996 to 2014. Jaaved co-hosted and judged the show alongside Naved Jafri and Ravi Behl.

Jaaved Jaaferi's Upcoming Works

On the film front, Jaaved was last seen in De De Pyaar De 2, released in November 2025. The movie, which also starred Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and his son Meezaan Jafri, drew attention for a dance sequence between Jaaved and Meezaan to the song 3 Shaukk, which went viral on social media.

Looking ahead, Jaaved is set to appear in the fantasy thriller Mayasabha, directed by Rahi Anil Barve. The film is scheduled for release on January 16, 2026.



