<i>Dhamaal's</i> <i>Chatni</i> To <i>Welcome To The Jungle's</i> <i>Ghis-Ghis</i>, How Bhojpuri Songs Are Making A Bollywood Comeback

Bollywood's musical landscape is changing once again. After years dominated by Punjabi beats and Western-inspired dance tracks, Bhojpuri music is steadily reclaiming its place in mainstream Hindi cinema.

The latest example is Dhamaal 4's Chatni, a song inspired by the iconic Bhojpuri folk classic Phulauri Bina Chutney Kaise Bani.

While the film packages the melody for a contemporary audience, its roots stretch far beyond Bollywood, back to the villages of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, and even across the Caribbean.

The growing presence of Bhojpuri-inspired songs in Hindi films suggests this is more than a passing trend.

From Akshay Kumar dancing to Bhojpuri beats in Welcome To The Jungle to Varun Dhawan embracing the flavour of the language in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Bollywood is increasingly turning towards one of India's oldest and most vibrant musical traditions.

Bhojpuri's Growing Presence In Bollywood

Recently, during the trailer launch of Welcome To The Jungle, Bhojpuri superstar Akshara Singh expressed pride at seeing the language receive national recognition.

"I am proud that Bhojpuri is being recognised on such a large scale," she said.

Her statement reflects a larger shift taking place in the entertainment industry.

In Welcome To The Jungle, Akshay Kumar grooves alongside Akshara Singh in Ghis Ghis, a song infused with unmistakable Bhojpuri flavour. Before that, Varun Dhawan appeared in the Bhojpuri-inspired Padosan from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. More recently, Panwadi from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also generated considerable buzz.

The trend extends beyond these songs. Over the past few years, several Hindi films have incorporated Bhojpuri melodies, folk rhythms and regional expressions into their music.

A Relationship That Isn't New

Bollywood's fascination with Bhojpuri music isn't a recent phenomenon.

There was a time when stars such as Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan frequently appeared in songs inspired by Bhojpuri language and folk traditions. As disco, pop and Western music gained popularity, those influences gradually faded. Later, Punjabi music came to dominate Bollywood's soundtrack for more than a decade.

Now, Bhojpuri music is making a strong comeback.

Industry observers believe the revival has been driven by changing audience preferences, digital platforms and a growing appetite for authentic regional sounds.

Digital Platforms Changed Everything

One of the biggest reasons behind Bhojpuri music's resurgence is the digital revolution.

Platforms such as YouTube, music streaming services and short-video apps have helped Bhojpuri songs travel far beyond Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, reaching audiences across India and the global Indian diaspora.

Today, the Bhojpuri music industry is estimated to be worth nearly Rs 2,000 crore, with digital platforms contributing a significant share of its revenue.

Rashna Pochkhanawala, Founder of Para Music, believes digital distribution has transformed the industry.

She said, "Over the past few years, the Bhojpuri music industry has witnessed tremendous growth. While exact revenue figures may vary across different sources, the biggest transformation has come because of digital platforms. Today, Bhojpuri content is no longer limited to Bihar and Purvanchal. It is reaching audiences across India and the Indian diaspora worldwide. YouTube, short-video platforms and music streaming services have expanded both its reach and its earnings. Bhojpuri music is now among India's most-consumed regional music formats, and we believe its growth will only accelerate in the coming years."

Bollywood Didn't Create The Trend, Audiences Did

Artists such as Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' and Shilpi Raj have played a major role in taking Bhojpuri music to national and international audiences.

Their songs regularly dominate YouTube charts, while live performances across India and overseas continue to generate significant revenue.

According to Rashna Pochkhanawala, Bollywood has amplified an already thriving movement rather than creating it.

"Absolutely. I see it as the mainstream acceptance of Bhojpuri music. When Bollywood stars and Hindi films embrace Bhojpuri songs or Bhojpuri flavours, the language and culture receive national recognition. However, it is also true that Bhojpuri music had already become popular because of audiences. Social media, weddings, reels and YouTube made Bhojpuri songs popular across the country on their own. Bollywood has accelerated the trend, but the real demand was created by the audience."

The Folk Song That Travelled Across Oceans

What makes Chatni particularly significant is that it draws inspiration from Phulauri Bina Chutney Kaise Bani, one of the most influential Bhojpuri folk songs ever composed.

Originally, it was a traditional Bhojpuri wedding folk song sung across parts of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Its journey, however, did not stop there.

During the period of Indian indentured migration, Bhojpuri-speaking communities carried their music and traditions to Trinidad and Tobago. Decades later, legendary singer Sundar Popo modernised the folk melody in the 1970s, transforming it into one of the defining songs of Chutney Music, a genre that blends Indian folk traditions with Caribbean musical influences.

The song became an international phenomenon and is widely regarded as one of the earliest and biggest hits in chutney music history.

Its popularity grew further in 1983 when singer Kanchan released her version, composed by Babla and Shibu Pintu. That rendition introduced the song to an even wider audience and cemented its place as a cultural landmark.

Today, Phulauri Bina Chutney Kaise Bani is considered a symbol of Indo-Caribbean identity, representing how Bhojpuri folk traditions evolved while preserving their cultural roots thousands of kilometres away from India.

Entertainment With Deep Cultural Roots

One of Bhojpuri music's greatest strengths is its ability to combine entertainment with tradition.

Its folk rhythms, earthy lyrics and celebratory energy continue to resonate with audiences across generations.

Speaking recently about his song Round Round, singer Arvind Akela Kallu said, "Round Round is a fun, energetic song that audiences will instantly connect with. Like other Bhojpuri hits, it has been created purely for entertainment, and we hope music lovers not only in India but across the world will enjoy it."

More Than A Regional Genre

The renewed interest in Bhojpuri music suggests the trend is far from over.

As filmmakers increasingly recognise its popularity and commercial appeal, more Hindi films are expected to incorporate Bhojpuri folk sounds, language and musical traditions.

Dhamaal 4's Chatni is therefore more than just another Bollywood dance number. By drawing inspiration from Phulauri Bina Chutney Kaise Bani, it reconnects mainstream Hindi cinema with a folk tradition that travelled from the villages of North India to the Caribbean before returning to the global spotlight.

Today, Bhojpuri music is no longer merely a regional genre. It has become an integral part of India's popular culture, and Bollywood is finally beginning to reflect that.

