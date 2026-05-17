Reality Show <i>Survivor Greece</i> Stops Filming After Contestant Loses 'Part Of Leg' In Boat Accident

Production on reality show, Survivor Greece, has been suspended and broadcasts pulled from the air after 21-year-old contestant Stavros Floros lost part of his leg during a boating accident, People Magazine reported. The incident happened when Floros was spearfishing during a break from filming in the waters off Saona Island in the Dominican Republic, where the 13th season of the reality series was being filmed. The show is the Greek version of the popular reality show Survivor.

Floros, a beekeeper by trade, was spearfishing when a tourist boat "accidentally struck him," a statement of the production company AcunMedya read, as reported by the Toronto Sun.

Describing it as a "serious accident", the company said, "We consider it necessary to clarify the exact circumstances under which the incident occurred."

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"According to the information available so far, the accident appears to have happened when a tourist boat injured the contestant while he was spearfishing outside the competitive process of the reality show," the statement added. The company emphasised the incident did not occur during a challenge or official filming activity.

Floros sustained severe injuries to his legs from the vessel's outboard engine propellers, including a partial amputation of the left leg and significant trauma to the right ankle, the media outlet added. He was "diving without a surface marker buoy in an area frequented by tourist vessels" at the time.

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AcunMedya said there was "an immediate response to provide assistance and safely transport the injured contestant." Floros was administered first aid by emergency services before being taken to Centro Medico Central Romana.

He remains hospitalised in serious but stable condition and is "out of danger," according to statements from both AcunMedya and Survivor Greece's official Facebook page.

Representatives said he had regained consciousness and was receiving treatment in an intensive care unit. "An air transfer to a specialised centre in the United States is being considered."