Video: Indian Astrophotographer Captures Stunning Triangulum Galaxy From Uttarakhand Village

While most of us look up at night to see a few stars, one astrophotographer pointed his camera at the sky and brought home a galaxy 2.7 million light-years away. Ramesh Bhadri, an Indian astrophotographer, has gone viral after sharing a stunning image of the Triangulum Galaxy, also known as Messier 33, captured from his village in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. The photograph, posted to Instagram, shows the spiral galaxy in vivid detail.

"The story behind capturing one of our galactic neighbours, M33," he wrote as the caption of the post, showcasing the process behind capturing the Triangulum Galaxy.

"We love watching distant cosmic battles through our lenses, but this one hits close to home. The countdown has begun for the ultimate collision between our Milky Way and the Triangulum Galaxy (M33)."

"While it's rushing toward us at a staggering 100,000 km/h, I pulled up a seat from my village in Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand."

Also read | Evidence In Antarctic Ice Suggests That Earth Passing Through Supernova Debris, Says Study

Watch the video here:

At roughly 3 million light-years from Earth, M33 is one of the closest spiral galaxies beyond our own. On a clear, moonless night away from city lights, it is even visible to the naked eye. But photographing its faint spiral arms, pink star-forming regions, and dust lanes requires dark skies, tracking equipment and long exposures.

"Using the compact Redcat 51 and ZWO 533MC Pro, I sliced through the light pollution with an L-Pro filter to capture photons that have been travelling for 2.7 million years," he explained.

"Billions of years from now, our night sky will be completely rewritten. We won't be around to see it, but tonight, I have the raw, unedited, authentic proof of our future cosmic neighbour right here. No digital prompts, no synthetic pixels-just the beautiful, terrifying reality of space."

Also read | NASA's Perseverance Rover Explores "Western Frontier" On Mars, Captures Stunning Selfie

Social Media Reaction

"Really, really amazing," one user wrote in the comment section.

"What should I write and say, Thank you for letting us see a different world," another added.

"Just amazing... really jaw dropping," wrote a third user.