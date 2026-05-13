NASA's Perseverance Rover Explores "Western Frontier" On Mars, Captures Stunning Selfie

NASA's Perseverance rover has sent home its latest postcard from Mars, which is a stunning "selfie" taken against the backdrop of what scientists call the "Lac de Charmes". The image taken beyond Jezero Crater marks the rover's deepest push west since landing more than five years ago, and its sixth self-portrait since arriving on the Red Planet in 2021.

"We took this image when the rover was in the 'Wild West' beyond the Jezero Crater rim, the farthest west we have been since we landed at Jezero a little over five years ago," Katie Stack Morgan, Perseverance's project scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, said as quoted by NASA.

"We had just abraded and analysed the 'Arethusa' outcrop, and the rover was sitting in a spot that provided a great view of both the Jezero Rim and the local terrain outside of the crater."

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"A selfie image of NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars. It sits next to a rocky outcrop nicknamed 'Arethusa'. The rover and the background soil are a warm tan tone, and the sky is peachy beige," NASA wrote while describing the image.

See the image here:

According to NASA, the selfie was captured on March 11. It was assembled from 61 individual images taken by the WATSON (Wide Angle Topographic Sensor for Operations and eNgineering) camera mounted at the end of Perseverance's 7-foot robotic arm. The process required 62 precision arm movements over about an hour to piece together the final composite.

The space agency noted that the image provides the scientists with a clear way to probe the ridgeline and the area's ancient rock variety. "What I see in this image is excellent exposure of likely the oldest rocks we are going to investigate during this mission," said Ken Farley, Perseverance's deputy project scientist at Caltech in Pasadena.

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"There is a sharp ridgeline visible in the mosaic whose jagged, angular texture contrasts starkly with the rounded boulders in the foreground. We also see a feature that may be a volcanic dike, a vertical intrusion of magma that hardened in place and was left standing as the softer surrounding material eroded away over billions of years."

Perseverance is now exploring along the western rim of Jezero at a location called "Krokodillen." The Lac de Charmes region represents "some of the most scientifically compelling terrain the rover has visited," according to NASA.