Watch: Man Uses AI To "Fix" Game of Thrones, And Fans Can't Get Enough, Call It "Healing"

Game of Thrones (GoT) fans spent eight years watching their favourite characters die in brutal, heartbreaking ways. Now, one content creator has used artificial intelligence (AI) to rewrite Westeros history by putting himself into the scenes and saving everyone - basically the "good" ones. The creator named Hakam Kiki shared a video on Instagram with the caption, "I solved GAME OF THRONES problems." The AI version shows him walking through the Seven Kingdoms in a hoodie and tie, casually undoing some of the show's most traumatic moments. From standing beside Jon Snow at Castle Black to shutting down the entire Red Wedding, the clips look "shockingly" real.

In two minutes of AI-edited footage, Kiki intercepts Bran Stark mid-fall from the Winterfell tower, saving him from paralysis. He then pulls Ned Stark away from the executioner's blade. He slaps Joffrey Baratheon, kicks Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane while he's down, and hugs Oberyn Martell.

Watch the video here:

The video went viral with over 6.5 million views and thousands of likes. Online community rushed to the comment section to praise Kiki for the "healing" edits. "Thank you for saving Ned Stark," one user wrote. "The north remembers," another user added. "Did you just... heal us?" a third wrote with crying emojis.

The creator tapped into a growing trend of generative AI often used for fan fiction and "fix-it" edits. Well, this is not the first time, as other creators have also used AI tools to recreate scenes from the Red Wedding and Battle of the Bastards, though those often look odd in the way that AI videos often are.

However, Kiki's video appeared slightly normal because he kept the original performances intact and added himself as an interloper. He is not replacing actors; he is just intervening and changing the script, which, according to a user, "healed a part of me I didn't know it was broken".