AI Pics Show How 'Game Of Thrones' Characters Would Look Like In Indian Attire

Images generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been making waves recently, and now one artist has used this technology to show how 'Game Of Thrones' characters would look like they were dressed by an "Indian costume designer". Taking to Instagram, AI enthusiast Jyo John Mulloor posted a series of images showing GoT characters - including Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Arya Stark and many others - in royal Indian attire.

"If George R. R. Martin has hired an Indian costume designer for Game of Thrones," the caption of the post read.

Take a look below:

In the caption, Mr Mulloor revealed that he created the pictures using an AI application called Midjourney.

The first picture of the post showed the character Tyrion Lannister wearing red and yellow attire. The next picture showed Daenerys Targaryen donning yellow and blue attire. The rest images showed several other characters from the HBO series, including Cersei Lannister and Bran Stark.

Mr Mulloor shared the images just a few days back, and since then the post has accumulated more than 18,000 likes. Internet users were simply amazed by the results and expressed that they were interested in seeing the characters in an Indian avatar.

"Jon snow looks like lord Krishna," jokingly wrote one user. "OMG.....For a moment I forgot original one....wow," said another.

A third user commented, "Apex creativity as usual," while a fourth expressed, "Forget the costumes, even the backgrounds bring the whole theme to life. We await AI driven Mahabharata and Ramayana epics to be told in long form series."

Meanwhile, speaking of AI images, previously a bunch of AI pictures showing "selfies from the past" had taken the internet by storm. In two separate Mr Mulloor posted a series of images showing famous personalities, including Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar, Mother Teresa and Elvis Presley, taking a selfie. The post also featured Joseph Stalin, former US President Abraham Lincoln, scientist Albert Einstein, Jamaican singer Bob Marley and Argentine Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara, among others.