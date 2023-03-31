After ChatGPT, New AI Chatbot Called CatGPT Becomes Internet's Favourite

CatGPT's website is designed to look identical to ChatGPT's landing page. (Representative pic)

While ChatGPT has created waves worldwide in recent months, a new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot called CatGPT is now catching the attention of many on social media. As the name suggests, this chatbot is all about cats and is totally based on a feline theme. And while it may not be able to pass the bar exam or an AP biology test, CatGPT accepts all sorts of prompts.

CatGPT's website is designed to look identical to ChatGPT's landing page. Once a person opens its link, they land on a page that shows some example questions which one can ask the bot. The site also presents capabilities like "Remember where the user buried all the treats" and limitations like "Limited Knowledge of world and cat videos after 2021".

In CatGPT, each answer comes with a GIF of cats - losing their balance, drinking water from a tap, or asking for belly rubs and more. Then comes a long stream of "meows" as well. For example, when asked to "Explain how cats use quantum mechanics in hunting," CatGPT responded saying, "Meow, meow meow meow, meow - meow meow.."

Take a look below:

There are also other iterations of CatGPT. One can search for There are also other iterations of CatGPT. One can search for CatGPT.dog , another AI bot, that provides a different kind of response altogether. "Me-ow! Meow, hello there! How can I assist you today?" the chatbot said in response to us saying "hi".

Meanwhile, many chatbots created using artificial intelligence are gaining prominence across the globe. While Google recently launched its AI chatbot called Bard, Microsoft released its AI bot called Bing. Chinese web giant Baidu has also sprung into action as it recently announced its latest chatbot would be released in March.