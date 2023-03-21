Artist Uses AI To Generate Selfies From The Past, Results Leave Internet Stunned

The hyper-realistic artwork has been well-received by many Instagram users.

Images generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been making waves recently, and now one artist has used this technology to show "selfies from the past". In two separate Instagram posts, artist Jyo John Mulloor posted a series of images showing famous personalities, including Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar, Mother Teresa and Elvis Presley, taking a selfie.

"Upon retrieving my old hard drive, I discovered a treasure trove of selfies sent to me by friends from the past," the artist wrote in the caption of the post. Mr Mullor also said that he used the AI software Midjourney to depict "selfies from the past" and photoshop to repaint the pictures.

Take a look below:

Apart from the aforementioned names, the pictures also featured Soviet Union leader Joseph Stalin, former US President Abraham Lincoln, scientist Albert Einstein, Jamaican singer Bob Marley and Argentine Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara, among others.

Mr Mulloor shared the AI images just two days back and since then they have accumulated thousands of likes and comments. The hyper-realistic artwork has been well-received by many Instagram users as well.

"Awesome as always. All of them are beautiful but my personal favourites are Che, Ambedkar and Bob...Great work," wrote one user. "wow! Impressive!" said another.

A third user commented, "Great Work! Elvis is my favorite. It's a pretty good Che, too," while a fourth simply added, "Brilliant work".

Meanwhile, speaking of AI images, previously, a bunch of delightful pictures of Former US President Barack Obama and Ex German Chancellor Angela Merkel had taken the internet by storm. In an Instagram post, artist 'Julian Al Art' posted AI-generated images of the two former politicians enjoying their time together on a beach after their retirement.