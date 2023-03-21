Amul Dedicates Special Doodle To Kapil Sharma's 'Zwigato', Actor Reacts

The film was released on March 17

The recently-released movie 'Zwigato' starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami is making quite a buzz on the internet and receiving positive reviews from the audience. On Monday, popular dairy brand Amul also celebrated the movie and dedicated a special doodle to 'Zwigato.'

Notably, Amul is known for creating unique graphics and posters on trending topics across the world. Keeping up with the tradition, Amul shared a fun doodle featuring an animated version of actor Kapil Sharma who is seen holding a slice of toast and a packet of Amul butter. The brand called it the ''quirky Bollywood film about the life of a delivery serviceman.''

The text on the doodle reads, ''Butter ka Zwaagato karo. Amul delivers taste.''

See the post here:

#Amul Topical: Quirky Bollywood film about the life of a delivery service man! pic.twitter.com/IKXwquTWDv — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) March 20, 2023

Since being shared, the doodle has accumulated more than 4,000 likes and over 178 retweets. The production house Applause Entertainment dropped a comment saying, "That was buttery smooth, indeed!" Another user commented, ''Agar trend catching & creative writing sikhna hai toh bas @Amul_Coop !! Hats off to creativity!!''

Kapil Sharma also reacted to the tweet and wrote, ''Thank you Amul'', along with emojis.

Thank you Amul 😍😍😍🙏 https://t.co/wtkO1bwJGR — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 20, 2023

Helmed by Nandita Das, the movie is about an ex-floor manager of a factory who loses his job during the pandemic. He then works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives. The film is about the relentlessness of life, and captures the lives of invisible, 'ordinary' people.

Speaking at the trailer launch of his film, the comedian said, "I do comedy 2 hours a day on my show, but I'm not like that for 24 hours. There are several facets to my personality, that I'd like to show. I don't think there will be any disappointment among fans as they'll also be keen to see what new I'm bringing to the table."

The film, which also features Shahana Goswami, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival, and the International Film Festival of Kerala ahead of its theatre release.

Meanwhile, film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave 3.5 stars out of 5 and wrote, ''Zwigato lays bare the plight of a migrant couple struggling to make ends meet in the rapidly developing city of Bhubaneswar. The film does not adopt miserabilist methods to drive home its point - the two principal characters are individuals who hold on to their dignity despite the uncertainties that surround them.''