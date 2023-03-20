AI-Generated Images Of Barack Obama And Angela Merkel Enjoying Vacation On A Beach Amazes Internet

Artist 'Julian Al Art' posted AI-generated images of the former politicians

Creating surreal images using artificial intelligence (AI) has become a popular trend on social media. In the past few months, diverse images of imagined people and places created using AI, have been making rounds on the internet.

Now, the latest addition to the fleet is a bunch of delightful pictures of Former American President Barak Obama and Ex German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In an Instagram post, artist 'Julian Al Art' posted AI-generated images of the two former politicians enjoying their time together on a beach after their retirement. The caption of the post reads, "Angela and Barack having an amazing beach day!"

The delightful pictures of Barack Obama and Angela Merkel after their retirement spending a day at the beach frolicking and having fun are going viral on the internet.

Take a look:

The post was shared 3 days ago and so far it has collected nearly 3,000 likes on Instagram. A user commented, "This is not only funny, but just so lovely. Two wonderfully gifted former world leaders."

Another user wrote, "This technology is getting scary by the day , deep fakes are getting perfect , we have also now ai that can create practically perfect copies of famous people voices, very soon we won't be able to trust our eyes or hears anymore because everything fake will as be as realistic as the real thing."

"Too funny! But also too good, I actually do think it would be good to put a little watermark that indicates it's a generated image mostly because people take photos from others all the time and re-post them without the original descriptions or context. Of course people can also remove watermarks but the majority of folks won't go through that effort and just want to have something to show on their social media."

"These are so fun!!! love it! with a tiny bit of faceapp a few of these might pass 99% of the public's sniff test if they weren't so hilarious," the fourth user expressed.

