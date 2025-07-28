"Prevent Dying Of Starvation": Obama's 1st Post On Gaza War, Calls For Action

Former US President Barack Obama on Monday made his first-ever post on the Israel-Hamas war and the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He called for immediate action to stop what he described as the "preventable" starvation in Gaza.

"While a lasting resolution to the crisis in Gaza must involve a return of all hostages and a cessation of Israel's military operations, these articles underscore the immediate need for action to be taken to prevent the travesty of innocent people dying of preventable starvation," Obama said. linking to a US media article.

He asserted that aid "must be permitted" to reach the people in the Gaza Strip.

"There is no justification for keeping food and water away from civilian families," the former US President said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Sunday warned that the malnutrition rates are reaching "alarming levels" in Gaza, adding the "deliberate blocking" of aid was entirely preventable and had cost many lives. Out of the 74 recorded malnutrition-related deaths this year, 63 had occurred in July - including 24 children under five, one child aged over five, and 38 adults, it said.

According to WHO, nearly one in five children in Gaza is now acutely malnourished, and the percentage of children aged four to six years suffering from acute malnutrition has tripled in the city since June, making it the worst-hit area in the Palestinian territory.

Food experts have also warned for months the risk of famine in Gaza - where Israel restricted aid to the population of over 2 million, saying that Hamas "siphons off" goods to help bolster its rule.

10-Hour Tactical Pause

The Israeli military on Sunday began a limited pause in fighting in three populated areas of Gaza for 10 hours a day amid growing concerns over surging hunger and global criticism over its 21-month war. Calling it a "tactical pause", the Israeli military said it would increase the humanitarian aid flow entering the territory. The pause runs from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm daily until further notice.

"Whichever path we choose, we will have to continue to allow the entry of minimal humanitarian supplies," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.