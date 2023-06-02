AI Artist Imagines Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow's Wedding In Kerala

The post has accumulated more than 14,000 likes and several comments.

In the recent past, many people have started to experiment with artificial intelligence (AI). Not only do we have chatbots and AI tools that help us in our daily lives, but several people are also creating realistic and stunning artwork that often takes the internet by storm.

Now, an artist used artificial intelligence to portray pictures of two characters from the series 'Game Of Thrones' - Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow - having a wedding in Kerala. "They got married in Kerala and, trust me I was invited," artist Gokul Pillai wrote while sharing a series of AI-generated pictures.

The images show Jon Snow - played by Kit Harington - and Daenerys Targaryen - played by Emilia Clarke - dressed in stunning Indian wedding attire. While Daenerys is seen wearing exquisite jewellery along with gorgeous Indian outfits, Jon Snow is seen sporting a traditional kurta and pyjama ensemble.

Mr Gokul shared the images a few days back and since then, it has accumulated more than 14,000 likes and several comments. Internet was simply impressed with the artist's creativity.

"They look stunning in a traditional Kerala look," wrote one user. "Amma of dragons," jokingly said another.

A third user commented, "Fantastic work," while a fourth hilariously added, "It's true. It was amazing wedding...... I was there too".

Meanwhile, speaking of AI images, previously, an Instagram post showing Marvel's Avengers in India had also gone viral on social media. The AI program envisioned a scenario where iconic superheroes, including Iron Man, Hulk and Captain America, found themselves in the heart of India.

"In this captivating AI-generated artwork, we envision a delightful scenario where the iconic Marvel Avengers find themselves in the heart of India, connecting with its vibrant culture and people. The artwork captures the spirit of unity, diversity, and the universal love for superheroes," the caption of the viral post read.