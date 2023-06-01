AI-Generated Pics Showing Marvel's Avengers In India Stun Internet

"Are these photos for real?" asked one stunned user.

In the recent past, images generated by artificial intelligence (AI) have taken the internet by storm. Artists are using several AI tools to come up with fascinating results, that instantly capture the internet's attention. Now, an artist used an artificial intelligence program to envision a scenario where iconic superheroes find themselves in the heart of India.

"In this captivating AI-generated artwork, we envision a delightful scenario where the iconic Marvel Avengers find themselves in the heart of India, connecting with its vibrant culture and people. The artwork captures the spirit of unity, diversity, and the universal love for superheroes," the caption of the post read.

Take a look below:

The post was shared by user wild.trance. It features Marvel's Avengers, including Spider-Man, Iron Man and Doctor Strange. It also features Hulk, Captain Marvel, Captain America, Loki and Thor.

The Instagram post was shared a few days back and since then it has accumulated more than 3,000 likes. It has also received several comments.

"Are these photos for real?" asked one stunned user. "Lokesh : God of mischief," commented another.

A third user said, "So Loki is basically Indian....he is the one with the least changes," while others simply flooded the comment section with heart and laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, speaking of AI images, previously, an Instagram post showing world leaders as "rockstars" had also gone viral on social media. In an Instagram post, artist Jyo John Mulloor posted a series of images showing world "legends", including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, showcasing their musical talents at the "World Leadership Music Concert".

In the caption, Mr Mulloor revealed that he created the pictures using an AI application called Midjourney. The post also included images of former US Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel.