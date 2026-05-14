Evidence In Antarctic Ice Suggests That Earth Passing Through Supernova Debris, Says Study

Our planet is sailing through a cloud of stardust blasted out by exploding stars millions of years ago, Science Daily reported, further adding that the proof is buried in Antarctica. Microscopic traces of radioactive iron from ancient supernovae have been found locked inside Antarctic ice and snow, providing the scientists with the first direct physical record of how the solar system is moving through an interstellar cloud.

The study, led by an international team from the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR) and published in Physical Review Letters in March 2026, shows that Earth is still collecting debris from stellar explosions that occurred long before humans walked the planet.

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"Our idea was that the Local Interstellar Cloud contains iron-60 and can store it over long time periods. As the Solar System moves through the cloud, Earth could collect this material. However, we couldn't prove this at the time," Dr Dominik Koll from the Institute of Ion Beam Physics and Materials Research at HZDR, explained as quoted by the outlet.

Antarctica is the ideal place for astronomers to search for material that falls from space, as it is one of the cleanest places on Earth. Snow and ice build up layer by layer, trapping atmospheric particles as they fall.

The researchers analysed 295 kilograms of ice extracted from the European Project for Ice Coring in Antarctica (EPICA). The ice dated from 40,000 to 80,000 years ago.

Within it, they found atoms of iron-60, which is a radioactive isotope with a half-life of 2.6 million years. Iron-60 cannot be produced naturally on Earth. Any present today must have arrived from space, believed to be scattered by supernova explosions.

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During the process, the ice was melted and chemically treated to isolate tiny amounts of iron, including iron-60 from stardust. Then, using accelerator mass spectrometry at the Heavy-Ion Accelerator Facility at the Australian National University, scientists counted individual atoms.

"It's like searching for a needle in 50,000 football stadiums filled to the roof with hay. The machine finds the needle in an hour," explains Annabel Rolofs from the University of Bonn.

"Through many years of collaboration with international colleagues, we have developed an extremely sensitive method that now allows us to detect the clear signature of cosmic explosions that occurred millions of years ago in geological archives today," Wallner added.