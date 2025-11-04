On Camera, Reality Show Dancer Killed As Truck Rams Parked Car Near Bengaluru

A 36-year-old dancer, who appeared in several television reality shows, was killed after a truck rammed into him when he stopped his brand new car on the side of a highway to investigate a snag.

Sudheendra had purchased a new Maruti Suzuki Eeco and was on his way from Bengaluru to Tyamagondlu in Bengaluru Rural district to show his brother the car on Tuesday. He noticed an issue in the car and parked it on the side of the highway near Pemmanahalli in Nelamangala taluk.

A video shows the car parked on the side of the highway and Sudheendra by its side with a truck driving straight in the distance. The truck begins veering towards the Eeco for no apparent reason and Sudheendra seems to notice it coming towards him, but appears to freeze. The truck hits him side-on with force, sandwiching him between it and the car, and then turns left in an apparent evasive action after it was already too late.

The truck slows down and stops with Sudheendra lying on the road behind it. He died on the spot.

The truck driver fled after the accident and was arrested a few hours later, said officials from the Dabaspete police station. "The driver has said he fell asleep while driving. We are verifying the claim," an official said.