Thieves Break Into Jailed Giribala Singh's Home, Flee After Fight With Cops

Thieves broke into the Bhopal house of former judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh, who are currently in jail in connection with the death of Twisha Sharma, Samarth's wife, police said. The incident took place on the night of June 27 at their residence in the Katara Hills area

The burglars entered the house and stole gold and silver jewelley as well as some documents before attempting to flee. However, a partrolling police team spotted them.

According to police, the accused clashed with the patrolling team and managed to flee after a fight. During the fight, the thieves left behind a bag with the stolen items at the scene in an attempt to escape from the police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajneesh Kashyap told news agency PTI that CCTV cameras near the scene of the incident showed four accused entering the first floor of Giribala Singh's home from the back door, while two were standing outside the house below.

Singh's brother, retired Colonel Ranveer Singh Bhadoria, was sleeping in the house at the time of the incident, and the FIR was registered based on his complaint, he said.

Rajneesh Kashyap, who headed the special investigation team (SIT) to probe Twisha's death, said that the police are investigating the case and are examining the CCTV footage to identify the accused.

A necklace, some silver items, betel leaves, and a slingshot, along with some clothes, were recovered from the bag, the ACP told PTI.

33-year-old Twisha Sharma, the wife of Smarath Singh and the daughter-in-law of former judge Giribala Singh, was found hanging in the same house on May 12.

Giribala Singh and her lawyer son were arrested in connection with Twisha' death and are currently in judicial custody in the Bhopal Central Jail.

Twisha Sharma, a Noida resident, was married to Samath Singh in December 2025. Her parents had alleged that she was harassed for dowry soon after the marriage.

The high-profile case is being investigated the Cental Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Meanwhile, officials said the thieves were not able to take away any thing as they left behind the bag with stolen items in panic. Police chased them, but the thieves managed to escape, they said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, police said.



With Inputs From Agencies