In Twisha Sharma Case, Judicial Custody Of Husband, Mother-In-Law Extended Till Aug 11

A Bhopal court has extended the judicial custody of retired judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh till August 11 in the case of the death of model-turned-actress Twisha Sharma.

The court, while extending the custody on Tuesday, accepted the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) request for additional time as the investigation in the case is in its final stages.

Giribala Singh is the mother-in-law and Samarth Singh is the husband of Twisha, who was allegedly found hanging at her marital home here on May 12. The retired judge and her son were later arrested on charges of dowry-related harassment, mental abuse and domestic violence.

The CBI is conducting a probe into the case.

Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh appeared before the Bhopal District and Sessions Court via videoconference on Tuesday.

Lawyer Ankur Pandey, representing Twisha's family, told PTI on Wednesday that the special court of Justice Ram Pratap Mishra, while extending the judicial custody, also directed the CBI to submit its final report by August 11.

He said the CBI informed the special court that the investigation is in its final stages and additional time is needed to complete the remaining formalities.

"On this basis, the CBI requested an extension in the judicial custody of both accused till August 11, which the court accepted. The next hearing in the case will now be held on August 11," he said.

The CBI will file a chargesheet in the court on August 11, the lawyer added.

Earlier, on July 25, the special court rejected Giribala Singh's bail plea, stating that the charges against her were serious in nature.

Alleging flaws in the preliminary investigation and post-mortem, Twisha's family had approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The HC subsequently ordered a second post-mortem by a team of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

The investigation was later handed over to the CBI.

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