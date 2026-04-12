<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh's Film Becomes Highest A-Rated Grosser Of Indian Cinema

The box office run of Dhurandhar 2 continues to remain strong even in its fourth week.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy drama recorded a sharp jump in collections on its 24th day.

What's Happening

After a relatively slower weekday trend, the film witnessed significant growth on Saturday, April 11.

According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 13.50 crore on day 24, marking a jump of 92.9 per cent compared to Friday's Rs 7 crore collection.

With this surge, India's net collection of the film has reached Rs 1,068.92 crore. On the global front, the film continues to move steadily towards the Rs 1,700 crore milestone.

The International box office added Rs 3.50 crore on day 24, taking the overseas gross to Rs 411.50 crore.

Combined with India's gross of Rs 1,279.80 crore, the worldwide total now stands at Rs 1,691.30 crore after 24 days in theatres.

Strong Performance Across Weeks

The film opened on a solid note and maintained momentum through its initial weeks.

It collected Rs 624.47 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 263.65 crore in the second week and Rs 110.60 crore in the third week.

Even in its fourth week, the film has continued to draw audiences, aided by positive word-of-mouth.

On day 23 (fourth Friday), the film earned Rs 7 crore, before nearly doubling its collection on Saturday.

Language-Wise Performance

Released in five languages, the Hindi version continues to dominate the overall business. On day 24, the Hindi version contributed Rs 13 crore with 24 per cent occupancy across 7,929 shows.

Among other languages, the Telugu version earned Rs 0.24 crore with 21 per cent occupancy across 198 shows, while the Tamil version collected Rs 0.17 crore with 59 per cent occupancy across 73 shows. The Kannada version added Rs 0.08 crore, and the Malayalam version recorded Rs 0.01 crore.

About The Film

Released on March 19, 2026, Dhurandhar 2 follows the journey of Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an undercover Indian spy.

The narrative explores his transformation from a traumatised young boy into a key intelligence asset, set against a backdrop of terrorism and high-stakes espionage.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film features actors like Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun in key roles.

Since its release, the film has received appreciation from audiences as well as several industry names, including Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, Rishab Shetty, Ram Gopal Varma, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.