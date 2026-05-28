When Shah Rukh Khan And Akshay Kumar Warned Honey Singh Over His Drug Abuse: "It Will Finish You"

Honey Singh has opened up about the dark phase of his life during the peak of his fame. He shared how drug abuse, arrogance and emotional emptiness took over him. The rapper and singer also recalled how Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar repeatedly warned him that his lifestyle would eventually destroy him.

Speaking on an episode of ABtalks podcast, released on May 26, Honey Singh reflected on his meteoric rise in the early 2010s and admitted that fame never brought him true happiness. “Even when I was successful, when I became Yo Yo Honey Singh, it was crazy days in India, if you see, 13 years back. Still, I was broken from the inside. I don't know why. I was in darkness,” he said.

The 43-year-old singer revealed that between 2011 and 2014, when he was at the height of his popularity, he had lost touch with reality due to money, fame and drug abuse. “I was not in my senses. My ideology was different at that time. When I made it, I used to walk differently, talk differently, and disrespect everyone. I used to think that I did it all. I even used to call myself God,” he admitted.

The Blue Eyes singer said that his growing success at a young age, combined with drug use, pushed him imto what he described as a “demonic state of mind.” He added, “I didn't like that version of myself.” However, he made it clear that he does not blame fame or the industry for his downfall. The only one responsible for his actions and mindset was he himself.

Further in the conversation, he spoke about his interactions with Bollywood's biggest stars, including Shah Rukh, Akshay, Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan. He called them “simple people” and shared that they often advised him to stay away from unhealthy habits.

He revealed, “They used to observe me and tell me to stay away from what I was doing because it was wrong. Especially Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. Shah Rukh Khan told me many times, ‘This is going to spoil you, finish you, and destroy you.'”

Honey Singh disappeared from the public eye for several years due to mental health struggles and substance abuse issues. Since his return, he has released a few albums, including Glory in 2024.