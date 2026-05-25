Viral Video: Fan Faints Outside Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa During Weekly Meet

On May 24 in Mumbai, Amitabh Bachchan's fans gathered outside Jalsa during the weekly Sunday meeting, where a man fainted after waiting for hours in extreme heat and collapsed on the road while trying to catch a glimpse of the actor.

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A middle-aged fan fainted outside Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai residence, Jalsa, on Sunday after standing for hours in the heat to see the veteran actor during his weekly meet-and-greet. A video of the incident, shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, shows the man collapsing on the road as several people rushed to help him.

Those present at the spot quickly assisted the fan, helping him sit by the roadside and ensuring he was safe. A large crowd had gathered outside the residence that day, as hundreds of fans turned up for a glimpse of the actor, continuing a long-standing Sunday tradition.

Amitabh Bachchan has been meeting fans outside his home for years and frequently shares glimpses from these interactions on his personal blog. Recently, he said he had also instructed his security team to treat fans with care and respect.

He wrote, "This is my pride and my honour to have the blessings of the many .. they make me believe .. they make me breathe another day .. they provoke me to work and to work harder and to deliver... they are my Ef .. my extended family."

He further said, "Apne, yahan jo kaam karte hain unhen samjhaate hue, ki chahne walon ke saath, unka vyavhaar kaisa hona chahiye .. jaanta ke saath jaisa unka (kaam karne waalon) vyavhaar hoga, jaanta samajhti hai ki ye mera bhi swabhaav hoga (I also spoke to the security, so that that they know how to behave with the well wishers. How they react to the public will reflect how public thinks that it is my own reaction with them)!"

He added, "Itni der, itni dhoop mein, ghanton intezaar karna, ye koi saadhaaran baat nahin hai ... phir uske baad unke saath sahi vyavhaar nahin karna, ye theek nahin ... jaanta janaardan hoti hai .. sneh aadar sadbhaavna unke prati - bas itna hi to ve dekhna chahte hain ... itna kuch dete hain wo, hamein prem aur unki or ek aadar sammaan ka darpan banna chahiye (In this heat, they have been waiting for hours to get a glimpse and that is no small thing. After that, to not behave well with them, that is not okay. The public is our god. Love, respect and good wishes to them, that's all they want. They give us so much and we need to mirror the same love and respect for them)."

The actor is next scheduled to appear in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and also featuring Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.



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