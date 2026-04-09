<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh Film Inching Closer To <i>Pushpa 2's</i> Historic Rs 1,200 Crore Record

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, which continues to dominate the box office, witnessed a slight dip in collections on Wednesday. On April 8, the film earned under Rs 10 crore. With this, its total gross collection now stands at Rs 1,246.67 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Breaking Down The Numbers

Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned Rs 7.90 crore net on Day 21 across 13,093 shows. The film's total domestic net collection has now reached Rs 1,041.27 crore.

On the same day, the film collected Rs 3.00 crore from overseas markets, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 407.00 crore. With this, the worldwide gross collection of the film has climbed to Rs 1,653.67 crore.

The film is now moving closer to beating the domestic collections of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. To claim the title of India's highest-earning film, Dhurandhar 2 needs to earn Rs 192.83 crore more in the coming days, as Pushpa 2 currently stands at Rs 1,234.10 crore in domestic net collections.

On Tuesday, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 10.10 crore, which was roughly in line with Monday's figures.

In its first week, the film collected an impressive Rs 674.17 crore. However, collections dropped sharply in the second week, with the domestic market contributing Rs 263.65 crore.

Making full use of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar 2 began its theatrical run with Rs 102.55 crore on March 19. Throughout the first week, daily collections ranged between Rs 40 crore and Rs 60 crore before entering the second weekend. In the second week, daily figures remained in the range of Rs 20 crore to Rs 30 crore.

Including paid previews held on March 18, the film earned Rs 43 crore. Dhurandhar 2 has already surpassed the domestic net collection of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, which earned Rs 1,030.42 crore.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year and the biggest single-language earner. The sequel surpassed the lifetime collection of the original film within just 11 days.

Ranveer Singh, along with Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, reprises his role in this installment. Released on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 marked a shift from the first part by releasing in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.



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