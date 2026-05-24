Sunil Pal Takes A Dig At Samay Raina's <i>India's Got Latent 2: 'Apne Mata Aur Pita Ke Saamne Ye Show Kare'</i>

The ongoing war of words between Sunil Pal and Samay Raina doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon. In his latest jab at Samay, Sunil has once again taken aim at India's Got Latent Season 2.

During a recent interaction, Sunil was asked whether he would like to appear as a guest on Samay's upcoming season of India's Got Latent.

Taking a sarcastic swipe, Sunil said, "Main to nahi jaunga kyunki itna bada show hai mere layak nahi hai. Main chota artist hoon."

But he didn't stop there.

The comedian went on to suggest who, according to him, should actually be on the judging panel. Referring to how Archana Puran Singh is a regular face on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil said Samay should follow a similar formula.

He added, "Samay Raina ka jo show bana hai isme judge bana ke, jaise Kapil Sharma ke show mein Archana Puran Singh baithti hai, waise Samay Raina ke season mein, 2 hai na? waha do logon ko bithaye, apne mata ji ko, sagi maa ko aur sage pitaji ko bithaye. Aur unke saamne ye show kare."

For those unfamiliar, the friction between Sunil and Samay began during the massive controversy surrounding India's Got Latent, when the show landed in trouble after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made an explicit remark during an episode. The comment sparked outrage online, with multiple FIRs reportedly being filed and the show facing intense backlash.

At the time, Sunil had openly criticised Samay and the show's format, demanding strict action against the comedians involved.

Sunil Pal Says He Felt Targeted On The Kapil Sharma Show

After the controversy, Sunil appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where he shared the stage with Samay and Ranveer Allahbadia. The episode triggered a debate online, with many viewers claiming that Sunil appeared to be on the receiving end of repeated jokes and was being "insulted" during the segment.

Looking back at what happened behind the scenes, Sunil told YouTuber Suraj Kumar, "I had no idea if Samay would be there. I was told that the episode will have stand-up comedians, and they might be there too. I was also told to come and do a stand-up segment there, not even an interview. I had even prepared a 15-minute-long sketch, and the director Anukul even finalised it. After I reached there, I got to know that these two were also there. I didn't get a chance to perform my stand-up act. They even cut out a few of my jokes," he said.

The comedian further claimed that the reactions on set made him feel singled out. "You noticed right that it all became one-sided. Abhimanyu ki tarah mujhe gher liya gaya (I was targeted and cornered like Abhimanyu). A lot of people also noticed this, that people were purposely not laughing at my jokes, and giving extreme reactions to Samay's smallest joke, too," he said.

Sunil also pointed to the reactions of judges Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh, suggesting their responses added to his feeling that the segment was planned in a certain way. "Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been listening to comedians for 20 years, reacted to a small joke from Samay, saying, 'Too good, you are the next Kapil.' Even Archana was not laughing at those jokes; she is someone who, if paid, will also laugh at the wind. But if she didn't laugh, didn't you feel there was some planning?" he added.

Sunil further alleged that several vulgar gestures and abusive words used during the taping were removed before the episode aired.

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