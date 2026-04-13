<i> Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh Film Becomes Highest-Grossing Indian Film Without Gulf And China

Ranveer Singh's Lyari saga, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, entered its fourth week after a stellar box office run. Numbers have slowed, but the film continues to break records. After 24 days, it has minted ₹1,297.48 crore (gross) and ₹1,083.67 crore (net) at the domestic box office.

Overseas, the film collected ₹3 crore on day 25, taking its total overseas gross to ₹414.50 crore. This pushes the worldwide gross to ₹1,711.98 crore.

Beating Pushpa 2's worldwide records, the film has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film without Gulf and China markets, as per Sacnilk.

Breaking Down the Numbers

On Sunday, Dhurandhar: The Revenge minted ₹14.75 crore.

In Week 1, it collected a whopping ₹674.17 crore.

Numbers fell drastically in Week 2, minting ₹263.65 crore domestically.

In the third week, the film minted ₹110.60 crore.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge started its journey with ₹102.55 crore on March 19.

Throughout the first week, collections ranged between ₹40 crore and ₹60 crore before entering the second weekend.

Numbers hovered between ₹20–30 crore in the second week.

In the third week, they dropped to single digits for two consecutive days before rising.

From paid previews on March 18, the film minted ₹43 crore.

Highest-Grossing Indian Film Without Gulf and China

Dhurandhar: The Revenge's immediate competitors were Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 in this market. While Pushpa 2's collections stand at ₹1,685+ crore and Baahubali 2 at ₹1,615+, Dhurandhar: The Revenge emerged as the top earner without contributions from China and Gulf countries.

"Indian blockbusters have relied on Gulf countries for consistent NRI footfall. China, though not a regular market for Indian films, can boost collections to extraordinary levels. Films like Dangal and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion significantly benefited from these regions. However, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has rewritten that narrative by achieving record-breaking numbers purely on the strength of its core markets and widespread audience acceptance," reported Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language. The new installment surpassed its lifetime haul within 11 days.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this edition.