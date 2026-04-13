Advertisement

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh Film Becomes Highest-Grossing Indian Film Without Gulf And China

On Sunday, Dhurandhar: The Revenge minted ₹14.75 crore

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i> Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh Film Becomes Highest-Grossing Indian Film Without Gulf And China
Dhurandhar 2 released on March 19
  • Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned ₹1,297.48 crore gross domestically in 24 days
  • The film collected ₹414.50 crore overseas, pushing worldwide gross to ₹1,711.98 crore
  • It surpassed Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 as highest-grossing Indian film without Gulf and China
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Ranveer Singh's Lyari saga, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, entered its fourth week after a stellar box office run. Numbers have slowed, but the film continues to break records. After 24 days, it has minted ₹1,297.48 crore (gross) and ₹1,083.67 crore (net) at the domestic box office.

Overseas, the film collected ₹3 crore on day 25, taking its total overseas gross to ₹414.50 crore. This pushes the worldwide gross to ₹1,711.98 crore.

Beating Pushpa 2's worldwide records, the film has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film without Gulf and China markets, as per Sacnilk.

Breaking Down the Numbers

On Sunday, Dhurandhar: The Revenge minted ₹14.75 crore.

In Week 1, it collected a whopping ₹674.17 crore.

Numbers fell drastically in Week 2, minting ₹263.65 crore domestically.

In the third week, the film minted ₹110.60 crore.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge started its journey with ₹102.55 crore on March 19.

Throughout the first week, collections ranged between ₹40 crore and ₹60 crore before entering the second weekend.

Numbers hovered between ₹20–30 crore in the second week.

In the third week, they dropped to single digits for two consecutive days before rising.

From paid previews on March 18, the film minted ₹43 crore.

Highest-Grossing Indian Film Without Gulf and China

Dhurandhar: The Revenge's immediate competitors were Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 in this market. While Pushpa 2's collections stand at ₹1,685+ crore and Baahubali 2 at ₹1,615+, Dhurandhar: The Revenge emerged as the top earner without contributions from China and Gulf countries.

"Indian blockbusters have relied on Gulf countries for consistent NRI footfall. China, though not a regular market for Indian films, can boost collections to extraordinary levels. Films like Dangal and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion significantly benefited from these regions. However, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has rewritten that narrative by achieving record-breaking numbers purely on the strength of its core markets and widespread audience acceptance," reported Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language. The new installment surpassed its lifetime haul within 11 days.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this edition.

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Dhurandhar 2, Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com