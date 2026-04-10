<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Actor Vivek Sinha Reacts To Rs 1 Crore Fee Rumours: '<i>Achha Paisa Mila</i>, <i>Sab Khatam Ho Gaya</i>'

Vivek Sinha, who played Zahoor Mistry in Dhurandhar, put up a convincing portrayal of the infamous terrorist. While there have been talks about Dhurandhar cast fees making the rounds, it is reports of Vivek Sinha having earned up to Rs 1 crore that have caught everyone's attention. He recently took to Instagram to share that he was paid well; however, the speculation regarding the same is exaggerated.

The Post

In the video shared, Vivek Sinha expressed gratitude for all the love he has received for Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Following which, he addressed the ongoing issue that some Instagram pages have put up about the Dhurandhar cast fees. He stated some claimed he received Rs 60 lakh, while some said Rs 80 lakh; some even went on to state Rs 1 crore.

Vivek Sinha laughed it off as he said, "Bhai, itna paisa nahi mila hai kasam se. Yeh sab mat dalo (Brother, I haven't received that much money, I swear. Don't put all these things)."

He continued, "Mujhe Dhurandhar se paisa mila hai, achha paisa mila. Jo expected amount tha woh mila. Lekin utna paisa nahi mila, aur jo paisa mila tha, woh khatam ho chuka hai. Mumbai mein rehta hoon bhai, aur bahut kharche hain yahan. Toh Dhurandhar wala saara paisa khatam ho chuka hai (I got money for Dhurandhar, good money. I got the amount I expected. But I didn't get that much, and what I did get is over. I live in Mumbai, and there are many expenses here. So all the money from Dhurandhar is over)."

On Backlash For Playing A Terrorist

"Hindu bahut hee darpok qaum hai. Pados mein hee rehte hain hum, goode bhar ka zor laga lo aur bigaad lo jo bigaad sakte ho." Indians saw red when they heard Kandahar hijacker Zahoor Mistry say these dialogues in Dhurandhar. R Madhavan's IB Director Ajay Sanyal was fuming and so were many in the theatres.

The attacks only intensified after the trailer of Dhurandhar 2 brought back the nightmare of the 1999 IC814 Kandahar hijack. The trailer of the Dhurandhar sequel, set to hit the screens on March 19, begins with Zahoor Mistry's open challenge to Indian authorities.

Vivek Sinha eventually released a video statement on his Instagram page, clarifying that he is not Pakistani and certainly not a terrorist.

"Bhai itna gussa, itne saare comments. Pata hai har comment mein kya ho raha hai? 'Teri shaql humein aatankwadi jaisi lag rahi hai', 'Mann kar raha hai ki screen ke andar ghuske maarte hain', 'Tune humein gussa dila diya'... Ek baat boloon? Itna achha laga na mujhe ye jo deshbhakti hai na hamare andar, salute hai isko. Ek keh raha hai, 'Tujhe Pakistan mein ghuskar maaroonga'. (Such anger, so many comments. Do you know what each comment says? 'You look like a terrorist', 'I feel like thrashing you through the screen', 'You have made us angry'... Should I tell you something? I salute this patriotism. One is saying, 'I'll come to Pakistan and beat you)" the actor says in the clip.

Vivek Sinha then introduced himself, saying that he is not a Pakistani.

"Bhai main Pakistan ka nahin hoon main Bijnor ka rehne wala hoon, Dhampur mera shehar hai, aur main Mumbai mein rehta hoon. Ek keh rahi hain, 'Sir mera mann kar raha hai aapko do-chaar gaali de doon, aapne itna achha kaam kiya hai'. Aap gaali bhi de do, itna pyaar mil raha hai, thank you so much. (I'm not from Pakistan. I'm from Bijnor, Dhampur is my city, and I live in Mumbai. One of you is saying, 'Sir I feel like abusing you because you have done such a good job in the film'. You can abuse me too. I'm getting so much love)" he adds.

Towards the end, Vivek Sinha appealed to his fans and followers to go watch Dhurandhar 2 in theatres.

"My name is Vivek Sinha (and) I am not a terrorist," the actor later wrote on Instagram, referencing the popular dialogue from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer My Name Is Khan (2010).

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year and the biggest single-language earner. The sequel surpassed the lifetime collection of the original film within just 11 days.

Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film stars Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, all reprising their roles in this installment. Released on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 marked a shift from the first part by releasing in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

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