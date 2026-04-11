<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 23: Ranveer Singh's Film All Set To Cross Rs 1700 Crore Mark

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 continues to maintain a strong overall box office performance, even as its daily collections begin to slow down in the third week of its run.

What's Happening

The Aditya Dhar directorial, which emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of the actor's career, has recently witnessed a noticeable dip, with earnings falling into single digits since mid-week.

According to trade data from Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 6.70 crore on Friday, marking a drop of over 6 per cent from Thursday's Rs 7.15 crore.

This decline follows a steady downward trend that began after the film crossed the Rs 7 crore mark on Wednesday and Thursday.

Despite the slowdown in daily numbers, the film's cumulative performance remains impressive.

After 23 days in theatres, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has recorded a domestic nett collection of Rs 1,055.12 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 1,263.26 crore.

On the international front, the film added Rs 2 crore on day 23, taking its overseas total to Rs 408 crore.

With this, the worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 1,671.26 crore, inching closer to the Rs 1,700 crore milestone.

Background

The film had opened to a record-breaking response, earning Rs 43 crore from preview shows.

Its first week ended on a high note with Rs 624.47 crore, followed by a strong second week that added Rs 263.65 crore, aided by festive footfall and weekend surges.

The third week saw collections of Rs 110.60 crore, even as the ongoing IPL season impacted footfalls.

On its 23rd day, the film's Hindi version contributed the bulk of earnings with Rs 6.50 crore, while other language versions saw comparatively minimal collections.

The Kannada version earned Rs 0.03 crore, Malayalam Rs 0.01 crore, Tamil Rs 0.07 crore and Telugu Rs 0.09 crore.

Released on March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge follows the journey of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who becomes an undercover agent after a personal tragedy and infiltrates Lyari's criminal and political network to eliminate threats to the nation.

Ranveer Singh leads the cast in a dual-layered role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and others in key roles.

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