<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh Film Racing Towards India's Highest-Grossing Film Ever Spot

Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 and has been breaking records ever since. The Ranveer Singh starrer earned Rs 7.15 crore across 12,418 shows on Thursday, as reported by trade tracker Sacnilk.

Breaking Down The Numbers

With Thursday's collection, the film's gross box office collection stands at Rs 1,255.33 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs 1,048.42 crore. On the same day, the film collected Rs 3.00 crore from overseas markets, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 410.00 crore. With this, the worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 1,665.23 crore.

The film is now moving closer to surpassing the domestic collections of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. To claim the title of India's highest-earning film, Dhurandhar 2 needs to earn Rs 185.68 crore more in the coming days, as Pushpa 2 currently stands at Rs 1,234.10 crore in domestic net collections.

On Wednesday, the film earned Rs 7.90 crore. On Tuesday, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 10.10 crore, which was broadly in line with Monday's figures.

In its first week, the film collected an impressive Rs 674.17 crore. However, collections dropped sharply in the second week, with the domestic market contributing Rs 263.65 crore.

Making full use of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar 2 began its theatrical run with Rs 102.55 crore on March 19. Throughout the first week, daily collections ranged between Rs 40 crore and Rs 60 crore before entering the second weekend. In the second week, daily figures remained in the range of Rs 20 crore to Rs 30 crore.

Including paid previews held on March 18, the film earned Rs 43 crore. Dhurandhar 2 has already surpassed the domestic net collection of S. S. Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which earned Rs 1,030.42 crore.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year and the biggest single-language earner. The sequel surpassed the lifetime collection of the original film within just 11 days.

Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film stars Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, all reprising their roles in this installment. Released on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 marked a shift from the first part by releasing in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.