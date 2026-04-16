<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Film Needs Rs 135 Crore To Be India's Highest Grossing Film

Ranveer Singh's monster hit, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has completed four weeks at the box office today. After 28 days, the film's domestic collections stand at ₹1,099.72 crore, with a gross of ₹1,316.45 crore.

Overseas, the film collected ₹0.50 crore on Day 28, taking its total overseas gross to ₹416.75 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross to ₹1,733.20 crore, as per Sacnilk.

To beat Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, Ranveer Singh's film still needs ₹135 crore more. Pushpa 2's India net collections stand at ₹1,234.10 crore, retaining its position as the highest-grossing Indian film so far.

Breaking Down the Numbers

On its fourth Wednesday, the film minted ₹4.05 crore at the domestic box office.

In week one, it collected a whopping ₹674.17 crore.

Numbers fell drastically in week 2, minting ₹263.65 crore domestically.

In the third week, it minted ₹110.60 crore.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge started its journey with ₹102.55 crore on March 19. Throughout the first week, collections ranged between ₹40 crore and ₹60 crore before entering the second weekend. Numbers hovered between ₹20-30 crore in the second week. In the third week, they dropped to single digits for two consecutive days before rising. From paid previews on March 18, the film minted ₹43 crore.

Sets Many Records But...

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has minted ₹1,307.35 crore worldwide, pushing the franchise total (with the first film) to ₹3,019.35 crore and cementing its position as the first Indian franchise to cross the ₹3,000 crore mark. (For context, the Baahubali franchise stands at ₹2,438 crore and Pushpa at ₹2,092.20 crore, as per Sacnilk.)

The film has also become the highest-grossing Indian film without contributions from Gulf countries and China.

While Dhurandhar: The Revenge's domestic collection is closing in on Pushpa 2's, a few deciding factors remain before it surpasses the latter.

Pushpa 2 had a whopping ₹945.75 crore Hindi market contribution, coupled with a staggering ₹511.70 crore from South Indian states. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has matched the Hindi contribution but couldn't earn as much from the Southern states compared to Allu Arjun's blockbuster.

"According to the regional breakdown, Pushpa 2's domestic dominance was built on a massive dual-engine: a ₹945.75 crore Hindi market contribution coupled with a staggering ₹511.70 crore from the South Indian states (including ₹320.23 crore from AP/TG alone)," reported Sacnilk. (These numbers were from a week ago.)

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which released in theatres on March 19.