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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh Film Is Rs 200 Crore Away From Becoming India's Highest Earning Film Ever

On Tuesday,Dhurandhar 2minted ₹10.10 crore—somewhat similar to Monday's numbers.

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<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh Film Is Rs 200 Crore Away From Becoming India's Highest Earning Film Ever
Ranveer Singh in the film still
  • Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹1,033.37 crore domestically in 20 days
  • Dhurandhar 2's domestic gross is close to Pushpa 2's ₹1,234.10 crore collection
  • The film surpassed Baahubali 2's domestic collection of ₹1,030.42 crore
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Ranveer Singh's Lyari Saga, Dhurandhar 2, is on its way to beat the domestic collections of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. However, it's a long way to go. 

After 20 days, the domestic (net) collection of the Ranveer Singh film stands at ₹1,033.37 crore, while the gross stands at ₹1,237.21 crore in India, as per Sacnilk.

To clinch the coveted position of India's highest-earning film, Dhurandhar 2 needs to mint ₹200.63 crore in the coming days, as Pushpa 2's domestic collections stand at ₹1,234.10 crore (net).

Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹4.00 crore on Day 20, taking its total overseas gross to ₹404.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross to ₹1,641.21 crore.

Breaking Down the Numbers

On Tuesday, Dhurandhar 2 minted ₹10.10 crore—somewhat similar to Monday's numbers.

In Week 1, Dhurandhar 2 minted a whopping ₹674.17 crore.

Numbers fell drastically in Week 2, minting ₹263.65 crore in the domestic market.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar 2 started its box office journey with ₹102.55 crore on March 19.

Throughout the first week, collections ranged between ₹40 crore and ₹60 crore before stepping into the second weekend.

Numbers hovered between ₹20-30 crore in the second week.

From paid previews on March 18, the film minted ₹43 crore.

Will Dhurandhar 2 Beat Pushpa 2 in the Domestic Market?

Dhurandhar 2 has already beaten the domestic collections of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, which minted ₹1,030.42 crore (net).

While Dhurandhar 2's domestic collection is closer to Pushpa 2's, a few deciding factors remain before the former topples the latter.

Pushpa 2 had a whopping ₹945.75 crore Hindi market contribution, coupled with a staggering ₹511.70 crore from the South Indian states. Dhurandhar 2 has matched the Hindi contribution with ₹960.54 crore, but it couldn't earn a staggering amount from the Southern states as compared to Allu Arjun's blockbuster.

"According to the regional breakdownPushpa 2's domestic dominance was built on a massive dual-engine: a ₹945.75 crore Hindi market contribution coupled with a staggering ₹511.70 crore from the South Indian states (including ₹320.23 crore from AP/TG alone).

"In contrast, Dhurandhar 2's total Hindi net of ₹960.54 Cr is effectively just matching Pushpa 2's Hindi-only performance. For the sequel to bridge the remaining ₹273.56 crore gap and challenge for the domestic all-time title, it would require an unprecedented, multi-month marathon run to compensate for the lack of a major South Indian surge. It remains a high-stakes 'wait and watch' game: can pure Hindi-belt momentum eventually outpace the combined regional fire of a pan-Indian giant?" reported Sacnilk.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language. The new film surpassed the lifetime haul of Dhurandhar within 11 days.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.

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