<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh Film Is Rs 200 Crore Away From Becoming India's Highest Earning Film Ever

Ranveer Singh's Lyari Saga, Dhurandhar 2, is on its way to beat the domestic collections of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. However, it's a long way to go.

After 20 days, the domestic (net) collection of the Ranveer Singh film stands at ₹1,033.37 crore, while the gross stands at ₹1,237.21 crore in India, as per Sacnilk.

To clinch the coveted position of India's highest-earning film, Dhurandhar 2 needs to mint ₹200.63 crore in the coming days, as Pushpa 2's domestic collections stand at ₹1,234.10 crore (net).

Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹4.00 crore on Day 20, taking its total overseas gross to ₹404.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross to ₹1,641.21 crore.

Breaking Down the Numbers

On Tuesday, Dhurandhar 2 minted ₹10.10 crore—somewhat similar to Monday's numbers.

In Week 1, Dhurandhar 2 minted a whopping ₹674.17 crore.

Numbers fell drastically in Week 2, minting ₹263.65 crore in the domestic market.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar 2 started its box office journey with ₹102.55 crore on March 19.

Throughout the first week, collections ranged between ₹40 crore and ₹60 crore before stepping into the second weekend.

Numbers hovered between ₹20-30 crore in the second week.

From paid previews on March 18, the film minted ₹43 crore.

Will Dhurandhar 2 Beat Pushpa 2 in the Domestic Market?

Dhurandhar 2 has already beaten the domestic collections of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, which minted ₹1,030.42 crore (net).

While Dhurandhar 2's domestic collection is closer to Pushpa 2's, a few deciding factors remain before the former topples the latter.

Pushpa 2 had a whopping ₹945.75 crore Hindi market contribution, coupled with a staggering ₹511.70 crore from the South Indian states. Dhurandhar 2 has matched the Hindi contribution with ₹960.54 crore, but it couldn't earn a staggering amount from the Southern states as compared to Allu Arjun's blockbuster.

"According to the regional breakdown, Pushpa 2's domestic dominance was built on a massive dual-engine: a ₹945.75 crore Hindi market contribution coupled with a staggering ₹511.70 crore from the South Indian states (including ₹320.23 crore from AP/TG alone).

"In contrast, Dhurandhar 2's total Hindi net of ₹960.54 Cr is effectively just matching Pushpa 2's Hindi-only performance. For the sequel to bridge the remaining ₹273.56 crore gap and challenge for the domestic all-time title, it would require an unprecedented, multi-month marathon run to compensate for the lack of a major South Indian surge. It remains a high-stakes 'wait and watch' game: can pure Hindi-belt momentum eventually outpace the combined regional fire of a pan-Indian giant?" reported Sacnilk.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language. The new film surpassed the lifetime haul of Dhurandhar within 11 days.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.