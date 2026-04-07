<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 19: After Minting Rs 1,000 Crore In India, Ranveer Singh Film Slows Down On Third Monday

Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge showed signs of slowing down on its third Monday. On day 19, the film minted only ₹10 crore at the domestic box office, taking its total to ₹1,023.77 crore (net) so far. Meanwhile, the worldwide collection stands at ₹1,622.72 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Breaking Down the Numbers

On day 19, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge collected a net of ₹10 crore across 13,736 shows, pushing the total to ₹1,225.72 crore (gross) so far.

In week one, Dhurandhar 2 minted a whopping ₹674.17 crore.

Numbers fell drastically in the second week, minting ₹263.65 crore in the domestic market.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge started its box office journey with ₹102.55 crore on March 19.

Throughout the first week, collections ranged between ₹40 crore and ₹60 crore before stepping into the second weekend.

Numbers hovered between ₹20-30 crore in the second week.

From paid previews on March 18, the film minted ₹43 crore.

Overseas Collections

Overseas, the film collected ₹5.00 crore on Day 19, taking its total overseas gross to ₹397.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹1,622.72 crore.

Beats Baahubali 2 But Not Pushpa 2

Ranveer Singh's film fell two days short in the race to mint ₹1,000 crore (net) in all languages, compared to Pushpa 2.

While Allu Arjun's blockbuster scripted history in 16 days, Dhurandhar 2 achieved the milestone in 18 days.

Tracing its stellar run at the box office, Sacnilk reported: "What makes this run even more remarkable is its pan-India performance. The dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu, though contributing smaller shares, have helped push the overall total past the 1,000 crore net landmark. Even though the Hindi version alone is expected to breach this mark in the coming days."

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, which set the benchmark of minting crores in record days, collected ₹1,030.40 crore (net) in India in a month.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language. The new film surpassed the lifetime haul of Dhurandhar within 11 days.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.