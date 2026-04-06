<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 18: After <i>Pushpa 2</i>, Ranveer Singh Film Becomes Fastest Rs 1,000 Crore Net Grosser In India

Ranveer Singh's Lyari saga Dhurandhar: The Revenge enters coveted ₹1,000 crore (net) club at domestic box office on day 18.

On its third Sunday, the film minted ₹28.75 crore, taking India net collections to ₹1,013.77 crore so far, while the gross stand at ₹1,213.74 crore. With this staggering amount, Ranveer Singh's film scripted history as the fastest ₹1,000 crore (net) earner after Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 (2024), as per Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar 2 has already beaten the record of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2, which minted ₹1,030.40 crore (net) in one month.

Breaking Down the Numbers

On Day 18, Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected a net of ₹28.75 crore across 14,229 shows in India.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge started its box office journey with ₹102.55 crore on March 19.

The numbers were consolidated by ₹80.72 crore on March 20 and ₹113 crore on March 21.

On March 22, the film was allotted 21,633 shows in India and made ₹114.85 crore.

On March 23—the first Monday since the film's release—the numbers dropped to ₹65 crore.

Throughout the first week, collections ranged between ₹40 crore and ₹60 crore before stepping into the weekend.

From paid previews on March 18, the film minted ₹43 crore.

Overseas Collections

Overseas, the film collected ₹7 crore on Day 18, taking its total overseas gross to ₹392 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross to ₹1,605.74 crore.

The film has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in North America and the first to reach the 25 million dollar mark.

Beats Baahubali 2 But Not Pushpa 2

Ranveer Singh's film fell two days short in the race to mint ₹1,000 crore (net) in all languages, compared to Pushpa 2.

While Allu Arjun's blockbuster scripted history in 16 days, Dhurandhar 2 achieved the milestone in 18 days.

Tracing its stellar run at the box office, Sacnilk reported: "What makes this run even more remarkable is its pan-India performance. The dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu, though contributing smaller shares, have helped push the overall total past the 1,000 crore net landmark. Even though the Hindi version alone is expected to breach this mark in the coming days."

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, which set the benchmark of minting crores in record days, collected ₹1,030.40 crore (net) in India in a month.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language. The new film surpassed the lifetime haul of Dhurandhar within 11 days.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.