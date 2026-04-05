<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh's Film Nears Rs 1,000 Crore Mark In India

Ranveer Singh's espionage actioner Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, keeps breaking records.

What's Happening

On its 17th day, the film has pulled in Rs 25.65 crore domestically, lifting its India nett total to Rs 985.02 crore.

The worldwide gross now stands at Rs 1,165.37 crore.

The movie has already claimed the title of highest-grossing Indian film ever in North America, surpassing SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2.

Breakdown Of Numbers

Week 1 delivered Rs 674.17 crore. Week 2 added Rs 263.15 crore. Day 16 brought Rs 21.55 crore, a 17.8% rise from day 15.

Day 11 peaked at Rs 68.10 crore, its top second-week single day. Sacnilk data shows it beat the original Dhurandhar's full Rs 840.20 crore lifetime in just 11 days (versus 100+ for the 2025 first film). It has outrun Jawan and KGF Chapter 2 in week 2 too.

The film screens across 9,979 venues nationwide. Day 17 language splits: Hindi at Rs 13.54 crore, Telugu Rs 0.39 crore, Tamil Rs 0.30 crore.

Background

The story tracks Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a Punjabi grieving his family's loss. R&AW turns him into Hamza Ali Mazari, a deadly spy in Karachi.

It mixes spy fiction with real events like the 2014 elections, 2016 demonetization, and Chakki Bank station's renaming to Pathankot.

Ranveer Singh stars in the 3-hour-49-minute (229 min) U/A-certified epic, hailed as his career best. Sanjay Dutt plays SSP Chaudhary Aslam. Arjun Rampal is Major Iqbal, the ISI plotter.