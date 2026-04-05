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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh's Film Nears Rs 1,000 Crore Mark In India

The film screens across 9,979 venues nationwide

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<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh's Film Nears Rs 1,000 Crore Mark In India
A still from the film.
  • Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 25.65 crore domestically on its 17th day
  • India nett total reached Rs 985.02 crore, worldwide gross at Rs 1,165.37 crore
  • Film became highest-grossing Indian movie in North America, surpassing Baahubali 2
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Ranveer Singh's espionage actioner Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, keeps breaking records. 

What's Happening

  • On its 17th day, the film has pulled in Rs 25.65 crore domestically, lifting its India nett total to Rs 985.02 crore. 
  • The worldwide gross now stands at Rs 1,165.37 crore.
  • The movie has already claimed the title of highest-grossing Indian film ever in North America, surpassing SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2

Breakdown Of Numbers

Week 1 delivered Rs 674.17 crore. Week 2 added Rs 263.15 crore. Day 16 brought Rs 21.55 crore, a 17.8% rise from day 15. 

Day 11 peaked at Rs 68.10 crore, its top second-week single day. Sacnilk data shows it beat the original Dhurandhar's full Rs 840.20 crore lifetime in just 11 days (versus 100+ for the 2025 first film). It has outrun Jawan and KGF Chapter 2 in week 2 too.

The film screens across 9,979 venues nationwide. Day 17 language splits: Hindi at Rs 13.54 crore, Telugu Rs 0.39 crore, Tamil Rs 0.30 crore.

Background

The story tracks Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a Punjabi grieving his family's loss. R&AW turns him into Hamza Ali Mazari, a deadly spy in Karachi. 

It mixes spy fiction with real events like the 2014 elections, 2016 demonetization, and Chakki Bank station's renaming to Pathankot.

Ranveer Singh stars in the 3-hour-49-minute (229 min) U/A-certified epic, hailed as his career best. Sanjay Dutt plays SSP Chaudhary Aslam. Arjun Rampal is Major Iqbal, the ISI plotter. 

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